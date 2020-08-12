McKool Smith Secures $506 Million Patent Infringement Verdict For PanOptis Against Apple

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, along with Irell & Manella LLP, secured a $506,200,000 patent infringement verdict on behalf of Optis Wireless Technology, LLC, Optis Cellular Technology, LLC, Unwired Planet, LLC, Unwired Planet International Limited, and PanOptis Patent Management (collectively, "PanOptis") against Apple, Inc.

The verdict was announced on August 11, 2020, following a six-day jury trial before Judge Rodney Gilstrap in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Marshall. Jurors awarded PanOptis $506 million in damages finding that Apple willfully infringed five PanOptis patents, including U.S. Patent Nos. 8,019,332; 8,385,284; 8,411,557; 9,001,774; and 8,102,833, which cover wireless communication technology essential to the 4G LTE wireless standard.

"As we maintained throughout trial, PanOptis made good faith efforts to reach a licensing agreement for Apple to use their valuable intellectual property. Apple failed to negotiate in good faith, declined the licensing opportunity, and infringed PanOptis' patents," said McKool Smith principal Steve Pollinger, trial counsel for PanOptis. "The jury worked very hard to consider the facts and review the evidence in this case. Our client is pleased with the verdict."

Along with Mr. Pollinger, the McKool Smith trial team included firm principals Sam Baxter, Jennifer Truelove, and Jonathan Yim. The Irell & Manella LLP team included Jason Sheasby and Dr. Hong Zhong.

The case is Optis Wireless Technology, LLC et al v. Apple Inc., case number 2:19-CV-00066, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Marshall Division.

With 150 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. Since 2006, the firm has secured 12 nine-figure jury verdicts and 14 eight-figure jury verdicts. The firm has also won more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" over the last 10 years than any other law firm in the country. Courtroom successes like these have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, insurance recovery, intellectual property, bankruptcy, and white collar defense matters.

