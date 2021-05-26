McKool Smith Welcomes IP Litigators Steven Rizzi & Ramy Hanna

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has announced that intellectual property litigators Steven J. Rizzi and Ramy Emad Hanna have joined the firm as principals in its New York office. The veteran trial lawyers focus on patent litigation, primarily in the technology, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Steve and Ramy bring a wealth of experience trying cases in district courts nationwide as well as before the U.S. International Trade Commission," said David Sochia, McKool Smith's Managing Principal. "They add depth to our national intellectual property practice along with valuable industry and technical expertise. We are very excited to welcome them to the firm."

Mr. Rizzi has nearly 30 years of experience first-chairing jury and bench trials in courts across the country, including in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Michigan, and Colorado. He also has significant experience before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the International Trade Commission (ITC). Steve has been recognized as a leading IP practitioner by major legal publications and directories, including Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, Legal 500, and IAM Patent 1000.

"McKool Smith's prowess in high-stakes patent cases and general trial matters is second to none," said Mr. Rizzi. "We look forward to growing the firm's market leading brand in those areas."

Mr. Hanna has tried cases in district courts nationwide, including Delaware and New Jersey, among others, and before the ITC. Leveraging his engineering and life sciences background, he guides clients through all stages of litigation. His experience encompasses a broad range of technologies including software and hardware, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

"Steve and I were drawn to McKool Smith's dynamic roster of legal talent, high-profile clients, and reputation for success in high-stakes cases," said Mr. Hanna. "We're excited to hit the ground running and work alongside our new colleagues."

Mr. Rizzi and Mr. Hanna are the latest high-profile attorneys to join McKool Smith's intellectual property practice. The firm recently recruited Alan Whitehurst and former acting general counsel of the USPTO Nicholas Matich.

With 135 trial lawyers across offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Marshall, New York, and Washington, D.C., McKool Smith has established a reputation as one of America's leading trial firms. The firm has secured 12 nine-figure jury verdicts and 14 eight-figure jury verdicts, obtaining more VerdictSearch and The National Law Journal "Top 100 Verdicts" than any other law firm in the country. These courtroom successes have earned McKool Smith critical acclaim and helped the firm become what The Wall Street Journal describes as "one of the biggest law firm success stories of the past decade." McKool Smith represents clients in complex commercial litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy, insurance recovery, and white collar defense matters.

Contact:

Keith Hill

903-923-9005

[email protected]

SOURCE McKool Smith

Related Links

http://www.mckoolsmith.com

