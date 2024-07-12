MCLAREN HOSPITAL TECHS IN PORT HURON ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

119 Michigan Hospital Workers Vote 2-to-1 to Join Teamsters Local 332

PORT HURON, Mich., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technicians at McLaren Hospital in Port Huron have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 332 in Flint.

"We reached out to Local 332 after technicians and therapists at McLaren Lapeer organized and ratified their contract. The gains and protection they received in that contract made us determined to become Teamsters," said Megan Lardner, a CT technician at McLaren Port Huron. "I am so proud of our techs and therapists for their unity. We can't wait to get going on securing a strong contract that addresses everything we deserve."

With this latest organizing victory, Local 332 now represents 359 workers at three different McLaren Hospital locations in Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron.

"We could not be more excited to welcome another unit of health care workers to the Teamsters," said Dan Glass, President of Local 332. "Our newest members play an essential role in the health and safety of Michiganders, and they deserve the protections of Teamsters representation. We look forward to negotiating McLaren Port Huron techs a strong first contract."

Founded in 1933, Teamsters Local 332 represents working people in Flint, Michigan. For more information, visit teamsters332.org.

