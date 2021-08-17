McLaren Integrated HMO Group Expands Its Relationship with ZeOmega

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McLaren Integrated HMO Group (MIG), headquartered in Flint, Michigan, has expanded its relationship with ZeOmega, the healthcare industry's leader for whole-person, population health management (PHM) solutions. MIG will use Jiva—ZeOmega's comprehensive PHM platform—at McLaren Health Plan (MHP), a subsidiary of MIG, to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies and optimize return on investment.

"We chose to add new users to the Jiva platform for MHP because our other subsidiary of MIG, MDwise in Indiana, has greatly benefitted from its powerful capabilities. MDwise has been leveraging Jiva since 2012 to enhance Care Management, Disease Management and Appeals and Grievances," says Beth Caughlin, Chief Health Operations Officer for MIG. "The modular architecture of Jiva will help ensure our organizations have the tools and resources they need—exactly when needed—to easily personalize solutions that will accelerate success. As we grow and change, we won't need to invest in a new PHM platform and deal with the large amount of time and money that type of transition demands. Jiva will grow and change with us. We look forward to the care improvements Jiva will support and the superior assistance ZeOmega's experts offer."

The PHM solutions housed within Jiva bring robust flexibility that helps organizations succeed on their journey to whole-person, value-based care. Beyond championing MIG's goal of improving outcomes, Jiva will further assist with:

Implementing programs and technology for complex and evolving market needs.

Aggregating and integrating data from disparate sources.

Assessing and managing risk more effectively.

Engaging stakeholders across the care continuum.

"We are very enthusiastic to be working with McLaren Integrated HMO Group," says Sam Rangaswamy, founder and CEO of ZeOmega. "MIG touches an astounding number of lives. Knowing we can help support their mission to enhance preventive care and well-being, provide access to quality health services, and build strong relationships with its members, providers, and employers is an honor. Health is serious business. Quality of care affects the core of people's lives because health is the foundation of existence. We are humbled to be helping MIG reach the height of preferred healthcare provider to the communities they serve."

About McLaren Integrated HMO Group

McLaren Integrated HMO Group is the parent company of McLaren Health Plan, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care Corporation. McLaren Health Plan has been operating as a Michigan-based licensed Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) since 1998 and today delivers health care benefits to more than 260,000 members. The HMO was started to serve Michigan's Medicaid population and has added group, individual and Medicare products, along with a Third-Party Administrator called Health Advantage, Inc., for self-funded employer groups. In 2015, MHP was awarded a contract to service every county in the lower peninsula of the state of Michigan – the only provider-owned health plan to achieve this designation by the Michigan Department of Community Health. MHP is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the Jiva platform experience workflow excellence and proven results thanks to the system's stand-out integration capabilities, superior clinical content, and powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a deep understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients, offering flexible deployment and delivery models. By consistently meeting customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for responsiveness and reliability.

