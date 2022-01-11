McLeod Health Signs with Guardian Research Network® to Bring Novel Treatment Options to Local Patients

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Research Network (GRN) announced today that McLeod Health joined its nationwide healthcare system research consortium. The strategic relationship will enhance the research efforts of McLeod by bringing more novel diagnostic and treatment options to patients in northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina communities.

McLeod joins other GRN member health systems committed to continuously exploring improvements in patient care by playing a role in the discovery of new ways to diagnose and treat diseases, such as cancer. "We are thrilled to welcome McLeod Health to GRN," said Shirley Trainor-Thomas, vice president of Partner Network. "With the long history McLeod Health has for providing quality care, it is a perfect fit with the GRN family of non-profit health systems and will bring another dimension to the network," she commented.

Joining GRN underscores the McLeod commitment to innovation by leveraging new capabilities and facilitating connections to ground-breaking research. As a locally-owned system, McLeod Health is committed to achieving new levels of medical excellence and aligning programs to ensure delivery of medical services to families where they live and work.

McLeod already has a foundational research infrastructure and, according to Judy Bibbo, Vice President of Patient Services, "wants to expand care options so that local patients have access to cutting-edge research without leaving the area to participate in studies. Being a part of GRN's network will help expand targeted treatments and offer more care options to patients who could benefit from immunotherapy and other gene-based therapies, for example," she added.

Representing more than 2.5 million patients across the country, GRN focuses on advancing healthcare data technology and introducing clinical trials that lead to accelerating cures for life-threatening diseases. "We are looking forward to a successful, collaborative relationship with McLeod as we work together to bring the community increased opportunities for clinical trials and advanced treatment options," Trainor-Thomas concluded.

About Guardian Research Network

Guardian Research Network, a non-profit organization, is a nationwide health system research consortium focused on advancing technology to accelerate cures for life-threatening diseases such as cancer. GRN works with life sciences clients and health system partners to increase participation in data-driven clinical trials, optimize therapeutic and diagnostic studies, and employ real-world data to improve patient access to precision medicines in under-served communities. For more, visit www.guardianresearch.org.

About McLeod Health

Founded in 1906, McLeod Health is a locally owned and managed, not for profit organization supported by the strength of approximately 850 members on its medical staff and more than 2,700 licensed nurses (Registered Nurses; Advanced Practice Nurses – including Certified Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Practitioners and Certified Nurse Midwives; as well as Licensed Practical Nurses). McLeod Health is also composed of approximately 9,000 employees and more than 90 physician practices throughout its 18-county service area. With seven hospitals, McLeod Health operates an accredited Cancer Center and Stereotactic Radiosurgery program, three Health and Fitness Centers, a Sports Medicine and Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, Hospice and Home Health Services. The hospitals within McLeod Health include: McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Health Loris, McLeod Health Seacoast, McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Behavioral Health.

GRN Media Contact

Charlene Smith-McCaw, MBA

Guardian Research Network

610-888-9024

[email protected]

McLeod Media Contact

Jumana Swindler

McLeod Health Communications & Public Information Office

843-777-2592

[email protected]

SOURCE Guardian Research Network

Related Links

http://www.guardianresearch.org

