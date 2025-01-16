McWin Appoints Guillaume Charlin as Managing Partner

Former Managing Partner of Boston Consulting Group France to Help Lead the Firm Through Next Period of Growth

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McWin Capital Partners ("McWin"), a specialist private equity and venture capital firm dedicated to the food ecosystem, is delighted to announce the appointment of Guillaume Charlin as Managing Partner.

Guillaume joins McWin from Boston Consulting Group's ("BCG") Paris office, where he spent 27 years. Throughout his career, Guillaume has primarily focused on advising clients in the consumer sector across Food & Beverage ("F&B"), Retail, Fashion and Luxury, which has resulted in an extensive track record of transforming and developing businesses in partnership with C-level executives and investors.

In addition, Guillaume held several senior leadership positions at BCG including Managing Partner for BCG France (overseeing 1,200 people) between 2018-2022, and European Leader for BCG's consumer business between 2016-2018. In 2022, following its acquisition by BCG, Guillaume was appointed chairman of Quantis, an environmental sustainability consultancy with a focus on the food ecosystem.

As Managing Partner, Guillaume will be responsible, alongside the other Partners, for enhancing value creation across McWin's portfolio whilst utilising his experience within the F&B industry to support McWin's growth. He will help in developing and executing a growth strategy for McWin through initiatives such as geographic expansion and penetrating new sectoral markets. Guillaume will also join McWin's Investment Committee and take an active leadership role in asset management.

Henry McGovern, Founding Partner at McWin commented: "We are delighted to welcome Guillaume to the McWin family. His in-depth knowledge of the food industry, alongside his expertise in management makes him the perfect match for us. Similarly to the rest of our senior leadership team, he brings an entrepreneurial background to the firm, and a passion for entrepreneurs and founders having invested in more than 20 companies over the past 25 years.

Guillaume's experience gained over the years working alongside entrepreneurs in growth-stage firms has enabled him to become an expert in helping businesses flourish in a strategic way that is both pragmatic and impactful."

Commenting, Guillaume Charlin said: "I am thrilled to join McWin and am very grateful to Henry, Steve, and the other Partners for their trust in helping lead the business into its next growth trajectory.

I am very impressed by the achievements of the McWin teams since inception. The entrepreneurial DNA, the operator's mindset and the focus on the food ecosystem bring unique value added to McWin Capital Partners, CEOs, entrepreneurs and investors.

Building on these foundations, I believe McWin is uniquely positioned to shape and capture value creation opportunities as food ecosystems continue to transform by addressing challenges such as environmental impact, consumer health, and food sovereignty whilst simultaneously scaling brands in the restaurant sector.

I look forward to supporting McWin in its mission to create meaningful impact and drive innovation across the food ecosystem."

ABOUT MCWIN CAPITAL PARTNERS

McWin Capital Partners ("McWin") is a specialist private equity and venture capital firm, dedicated to the food ecosystem. McWin has raised c. €1bn across three funds – McWin Food Ecosystem Fund, McWin Restaurant Fund and McWin Food Technology Fund – to support exceptional founders and CEOs who are at the forefront of impactful change in the food industry.

Since 2021, the firm has backed more than 20 of the most innovative and influential foodservice and food technology companies at growth and mature stages. As an entrepreneur-led business co-founded by veterans of the food industry, McWin provides more than just capital for growth; the firm leverages its scale, network and experience to deliver outstanding returns.

McWin Capital Partners is the trading name for McWin Advisers UK Limited. McWin Advisers UK Limited is an appointed representative of G10 Capital Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 648953). For more information, visit https://mcwin.fund/.