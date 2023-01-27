MCWT Names Jill Maiorano its New President

Grace Hansen to serve as MCWT Vice President

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation has named Jill Maiorano its new president. Maiorano replaces Rajani Sinha who led the organization throughout 2022. Grace Hansen will serve as vice president.

MCWT celebrated its 20 Years of Impact last year, achieving record growth in programming and adding 45 partners to its network. The nonprofit continued to cultivated strategic collaborations with state, corporate and community leaders, resulting in three significant grants to expand programming across the state to enable girls and women to thrive in today's tech field. Memberships jumped 10% in West Michigan and Great Lakes Bay Region, growing total membership to 1,125 people.

"Thanks to the outstanding work of our staff, the board and advisory board, and 500 mission-driven volunteers, we delivered 78 tech experiences designed to attract, advance, and retain tech women in our community," said Maiorano. "From high school cyber programming to our Leadership Clinic offerings, we are striving for equal representation and opportunity to support girls and women and further strengthen Michigan's economy."

Maiorano, an active, longstanding MCWT member, has served in many MCWT leadership positions over the last two decades. Her professional career spans sales and business leadership roles, most recently as managing director leading Healthcare at Microsoft. In 2021, Crain's recognized her as one of its 100 Most Influential Women in Michigan.

"With a solid roster of programs designed to inspire and grow girls and women in tech, 2023 will be the year for growing our reach and impact," she added. "We are focused on reaching more girls, expanding our geographic footprint, increasing our membership and continuing to grow our partnerships and alliances."

Hansen, currently vice president of Global Digital Transformation at Stellantis, has held several technology leadership positions throughout her career that she'll apply in her role as MCWT's vice president. She pioneered the Connecting Women in Technology forum dedicated to the development and community of women at Stellantis.

Maiorano and Hansen will serve a one-year term alongside the MCWT board of directors . Chris Rydzewski continues as MCWT's executive director.

With an aspirational mission to make Michigan the #1 state for girls/women in technology, the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation delivers programming, scholarships, networking, learning, mentoring and robust technology experiences. Find more at mcwt.org and connect via LinkedIn and Facebook .

Editor's note: Headshots of Maiorano, Hansen and Rydzewski can be found at mcwt.org.

