MD Deputy Secretary of State Headlines Charm City's Top Spanish-Language Financial Conference

During a special ceremony, Maryland's Deputy Secretary of State Luis E. Borunda, the first Hispanic to serve in that role, will provide the keynote address. Commissioner Antonio P. Salazar, Maryland's top financial regulator who oversees the 45 state-chartered banks, credit unions, and trust companies along with the over 14,000 non-depository institutions with assets totaling over $300 billion, will also provide remarks.

"Financial education is a lynchpin in our journey to tackle inequality and poverty, so that we can create equity in our communities," said Lanaea C. Featherstone, CEO, Featherstone Foundation and Open Society Institute-Baltimore Fellows' Strategic Advisory Group.

The free conference provides Latino families with access to resources in Spanish on personal finance topics such as budgeting and financial goal-setting, understanding credit and interest rates, highlighting the underpinnings of the homebuying process and the pressing need for insurance and investments.

The event kicks off with an exhibition hall that includes companies such as BB&T, Berkshire Hathaway, Howard Bank, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Maryland Hispanic Business Conference, New York Life, PNC, Southeast Community Development Corporation and many more.

State Farm and BGE are leading event sponsors. "I will be honored to present a symbolic check to the Foundation for their longtime commitment to advancing economic outcomes for Maryland's Hispanic and immigrant families," said David Rosario, agent, State Farm. "BGE is pleased to invest in programs that create opportunities for economic growth and advancement in our local communities," said Ammanuel Moore, manager of external affairs, BGE.

Attendees will receive breakfast, lunch and activities for the children organized by the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Interested attendees can register online or check-in onsite on April 21 at 10am at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School: 420 S. Chester St., Baltimore, MD 21231.

