MD Esthetics Announces Expansion Outside of New England

WINDHAM, N.H., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics is excited to announce the acquisition of three new locations. MD Esthetics, LLC is a premier medical aesthetics brand comprising ten corporate and one franchisee-owned location.

The acquisitions of Skin, A Medical Spa in Norfolk, VA alongside Mivaglo Aesthetics in Mclean, VA take the company outside of New England for the first time creating a secondary hub for the business as it continues to scale. According to MD Esthetics CEO Michael Pedro "We have been planning out- of-region growth for some time, and these acquisitions fit right within our target market in terms of quality, services, location, and growth potential. We couldn't be more excited to start layering our processes and economies of scale into two already great businesses, in a new geographical region. Our plan is to continue to expand our presence in Virginia in 2024 and beyond through both acquisition and our MD Academy."

Adding on to the existing portfolio of locations in New England is the acquisition of Marino Health and Wellness in Londonderry, NH. According to MD Esthetics COO Danielle Pedro "The team at Marino has built a strong business focused on wellness, pain-management, female health, and weight loss. Our plan is to continue those existing services and combine them with our differentiators of full-face optimization and advanced laser, to grow their top and bottom line."

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA™ and SuperNO2VA™ devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

