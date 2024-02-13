MD Esthetics Bolsters Marketing and IT for Upcoming Expansion

News provided by

MD Esthetics Group

13 Feb, 2024, 11:37 ET

WINDHAM, N.H., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Esthetics is excited to announce the hiring of three key individuals in preparation for accelerated growth during 2024. MD Esthetics, LLC is a premier medical aesthetics brand comprising eight corporate locations and one franchisee-owned one.

The first two hires will join the executive team effective immediately. Corey Beale will act as the Chief Growth Officer in charge of implementing scalable business critical systems and processes that drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and significantly reduce integration timelines for acquisitions. Carmen Andreoli will act as the Chief Information and Security Officer with responsibility of Compliance, Enterprise and Go-To-Market systems. Both Corey and Carmen are partners in the MD Esthetics Groton location and have over 15 years each of executive technology experience in fast growing SaaS companies. Their directive is to combine efforts to drive the patient's journey towards a best-in-class digital experience.

Joining the Marketing team as Manager of Demand Gen is Jenna Kuhn. Her focus area will be developing targeted strategies to drive patient acquisition and revenue growth through innovative marketing campaigns.

According to CEO Michael Pedro, MD, "I couldn't be more excited about these three hires. Their combination enables us to begin marching quicker towards two of our main goals for 2024 which are to build out our executive team and begin to level up our marketing efforts to support all the recent business acquisitions in Acton, Leominster, and Peabody." According to both Corey and Carmen, "The decision to deepen our relationship with Michael, Danielle, and the MD Esthetics brand was an absolute no brainer. Our Groton location has been a pleasure to operate, and we saw clear opportunities to impact the broader MD Esthetics brand if we combined our efforts by joining the corporate team." MD Esthetics intends to continue this hiring and acquisition trend throughout 2024.

About (MD Esthetics): MD Esthetics, LLC is led by Michael Pedro, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist, inventor of the SuperNOVA and SuperNO2VA devices, serial entrepreneur and most recently the Chief Medical Officer for Vyaire Medical, a global leader in the respiratory medical device space.

MD Esthetics is a renowned medical spa specializing in skincare solutions. With a team of experienced professionals and state-of-the-art technology, they offer personalized solutions to help individuals regain confidence and enhance their well-being. Featuring: Hormone Replacement Therapy, Laser Hair Removal, CoolSculpting, Dermal Fillers, Facial Optimization, and more! MD Esthetics represents the area's highest-quality treatments and customer service.

Mdestheticsus.com, mdeacademy.com for academy information, mdestheticsfranchise.com for franchise opportunities.

Contact: Danielle Pedro, [email protected] 

SOURCE MD Esthetics Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

