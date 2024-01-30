M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As previously announced on January 18, 2024, MDC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui House in an all-cash transaction (the "Merger"). Consummation of the Merger is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approval and completion of other customary closing conditions.

About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.  All forward-looking statements are made as of their date, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Homebuilding:






Home sale revenues

$      1,309,760

$      1,487,279

$      4,520,296

$      5,586,264

Home cost of sales

(1,062,125)

(1,170,989)

(3,684,487)

(4,214,379)

Inventory impairments

(2,200)

(92,800)

(29,700)

(121,875)

Total cost of sales

(1,064,325)

(1,263,789)

(3,714,187)

(4,336,254)

Gross profit

245,435

223,490

806,109

1,250,010

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(126,862)

(131,797)

(429,894)

(536,395)

Interest and other income

21,755

7,046

73,567

10,843

Other income (expense), net

(637)

(4,258)

350

(32,991)

Homebuilding pretax income

139,691

94,481

450,132

691,467








Financial Services:






Revenues

36,696

32,262

122,570

131,723

Expenses

(16,712)

(16,887)

(62,942)

(71,327)

Other income (expense), net

4,603

3,364

16,345

7,991

Financial services pretax income

24,587

18,739

75,973

68,387








Income before income taxes

164,278

113,220

526,105

759,854

Provision for income taxes

(44,771)

(33,444)

(125,100)

(197,715)

Net income

$         119,507

$           79,776

$         401,005

$         562,139








Other comprehensive income net of tax:






Unrealized gain related to available-for-sale debt
ecurities

$                (40)

$                  —

$                  51

$                  —

Other comprehensive income

(40)


51

Comprehensive income

$         119,467

$           79,776

$         401,056

$         562,139








Earnings per share:






Basic

$               1.60

$               1.11

$               5.42

$               7.87

Diluted

$               1.56

$               1.08

$               5.29

$               7.67








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

74,216,586

71,646,237

73,505,508

71,035,558

Diluted

76,126,163

73,179,135

75,357,965

72,943,844








Dividends declared per share

$               0.55

$               0.50

$               2.10

$               2.00

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) 


December 31,
2023

December 31,
2022





(Dollars in thousands, except

per share amounts)

ASSETS


Homebuilding:


Cash and cash equivalents

$      1,475,964

$         696,075

Restricted cash

4,094

3,143

Marketable securities


443,712

Trade and other receivables

119,004

116,364

Inventories:


Housing completed or under construction

1,881,268

1,722,061

Land and land under development

1,419,778

1,793,718

Total inventories

3,301,046

3,515,779

Property and equipment, net

82,218

63,730

Deferred tax assets, net

38,830

49,252

Prepaids and other assets

76,036

70,007

Total homebuilding assets

5,097,192

4,958,062

Financial Services:


Cash and cash equivalents

162,839

17,877

Marketable securities

78,250

117,388

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

258,212

229,513

Other assets

34,592

40,432

Total financial services assets

533,893

405,210

Total Assets

$      5,631,085

$      5,363,272

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Homebuilding:


Accounts payable

$         114,852

$         109,218

Accrued and other liabilities

326,478

383,406

Revolving credit facility

10,000

10,000

Senior notes, net

1,483,404

1,482,576

Total homebuilding liabilities

1,934,734

1,985,200

Financial Services:


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

113,485

110,536

Mortgage repurchase facility

204,981

175,752

Total financial services liabilities

318,466

286,288

Total Liabilities

2,253,200

2,271,488

Stockholders' Equity


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,661,479 and 72,585,596 issued and
     outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

747

726

Additional paid-in-capital

1,824,434

1,784,173

Retained earnings

1,552,653

1,306,885

Accumulated other comprehensive income

51

Total Stockholders' Equity

3,377,885

3,091,784

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      5,631,085

$      5,363,272

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands)

Operating Activities:






Net income

$     119,507

$       79,776

$     401,005

$     562,139

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
operating activities:






Stock-based compensation expense

9,110

10,637

23,468

60,985

Depreciation and amortization

7,683

7,088

25,553

27,751

Inventory impairments

2,200

92,800

29,700

121,875

Project abandonment costs

918

4,371

(45)

33,129

Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities

(4,809)

(3,208)

(29,673)

(4,290)

Deferred income tax expense

7,800

(27,130)

10,408

(31,310)

Net changes in assets and liabilities:






Trade and other receivables

(22,993)

(2,463)

21,986

(21,784)

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net

(93,958)

(38,680)

(28,699)

53,016

Housing completed or under construction

39,035

505,348

(163,877)

186,265

Land and land under development

(106,658)

(75,662)

349,783

(95,402)

Prepaids and other assets

(789)

39,786

(3,886)

31,736

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(18,565)

(30,970)

(74,093)

(18,464)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(61,519)

561,693

561,630

905,646








Investing Activities:






Purchases of marketable securities

(77,979)

(365,684)

(1,166,412)

(656,810)

Maturities of marketable securities

430,000

100,000

1,679,000

100,000

Purchases of property and equipment

(28,265)

(7,646)

(43,145)

(29,075)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

323,756

(273,330)

469,443

(585,885)








Financing Activities:






Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net

59,511

(20,462)

29,229

(80,548)

Dividend payments

(41,065)

(35,632)

(155,237)

(142,417)

Payments of deferred debt issuance costs

(36)


(36)

Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net

(39)

28,385

20,773

16,840

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

18,371

(27,709)

(105,271)

(206,125)








Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

280,608

260,654

925,802

113,636

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Beginning of period

1,362,289

456,441

717,095

603,459

End of period

$  1,642,897

$     717,095

$  1,642,897

$     717,095








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:






Homebuilding:






Cash and cash equivalents

$  1,475,964

$     696,075

$  1,475,964

$     696,075

Restricted cash

4,094

3,143

4,094

3,143

Financial Services:






Cash and cash equivalents

162,839

17,877

162,839

17,877

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$  1,642,897

$     717,095

$  1,642,897

$     717,095

New Home Deliveries


Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,397

$  778,410

$      557.2

1,308

$  756,109

$      578.1

7 %

3 %

(4) %

Mountain

561

336,220

599.3

756

492,850

651.9

(26) %

(32) %

(8) %

East

442

195,130

441.5

490

238,320

486.4

(10) %

(18) %

(9) %

Total

2,400

$  1,309,760

$      545.7

2,554

$  1,487,279

$      582.3

(6) %

(12) %

(6) %


Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home Sale

Revenues

Average

Price

Homes

Home

Sale

Revenues

Average Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,821

$  2,624,373

$      544.4

5,234

$  3,024,056

$      577.8

(8) %

(13) %

(6) %

Mountain

2,028

1,267,586

625.0

2,616

1,689,376

645.8

(22) %

(25) %

(3) %

East

1,379

628,337

455.6

1,860

872,832

469.3

(26) %

(28) %

(3) %

Total

8,228

$  4,520,296

$      549.4

9,710

$  5,586,264

$      575.3

(15) %

(19) %

(5) %

Net New Orders


Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price 1

Monthly

Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price 1

Monthly

Absorption
Rate 2

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

























(Dollars in thousands)

West

827

$   457,532

$  553.2

1.96

155

$   67,710

$  436.8

0.39

434 %

576 %

27 %

406 %

Mountain

372

219,867

591.0

2.29

(37)

(25,924)

700.6

(0.24)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

East

316

138,770

439.1

2.79

72

32,649

453.5

0.64

339 %

325 %

(3) %

333 %

Total

1,515

$   816,169

$  538.7

2.17

190

$   74,435

$  391.8

0.29

697 %

996 %

38 %

660 %

1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased approximately 2% year-over-year to $543,000.

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar
Value

Average
Price

Monthly

Absorption

Rate

























(Dollars in thousands)

West

4,202

$  2,399,987

$   571.2

2.51

2,909

$  1,735,202

$   596.5

2.01

44 %

38 %

(4) %

25 %

Mountain

1,657

1,004,360

606.1

2.50

1,157

788,734

681.7

1.85

43 %

27 %

(11) %

35 %

East

1,285

578,427

450.1

2.85

978

489,946

501.0

2.25

31 %

18 %

(10) %

27 %

Total

7,144

$  3,982,774

$   557.5

2.57

5,044

$  3,013,882

$   597.5

2.02

42 %

32 %

(7) %

27 %

2 Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions








Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

West

138

134

3 %

141

133

5 %

140

120

17 %

Mountain

53

53

— %

54

51

6 %

55

52

6 %

East

35

38

(8) %

38

37

1 %

38

36

6 %

Total

226

225

— %

233

222

5 %

233

208

12 %

Backlog


December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price



















(Dollars in thousands)

West

1,272

$  789,317

$      620.5

1,891

$  1,049,805

$      555.2

(33) %

(25) %

12 %

Mountain

344

237,154

689.4

715

515,460

720.9

(52) %

(54) %

(4) %

East

274

130,524

476.4

368

187,629

509.9

(26) %

(30) %

(7) %

Total

1,890

$  1,156,995

$      612.2

2,974

$  1,752,894

$      589.4

(36) %

(34) %

4 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)


December 31,

%

2023

2022

Change

Unsold:




Completed

339

396

(14) %

Under construction

2,709

1,063

155 %

Total unsold started homes

3,048

1,459

109 %

Sold homes under construction or completed

1,812

2,756

(34) %

Model homes under construction or completed

542

555

(2) %

Total homes completed or under construction

5,402

4,770

13 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)


December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022


Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Lots

Owned

Lots

Optioned

Total

Total

% Change

West

9,957

1,186

11,143

12,667

687

13,354

(17) %

Mountain

5,038

1,088

6,126

5,398

1,561

6,959

(12) %

East

3,004

2,142

5,146

3,534

1,455

4,989

3 %

Total

17,999

4,416

22,415

21,599

3,703

25,302

(11) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change













(Dollars in thousands)

General and administrative expenses

$    62,665

$    66,614

$       (3,949)

$  203,878

$  292,349

$     (88,471)

General and administrative expenses as a
percentage of home sale revenues

4.8 %

4.5 %

30 bps

4.5 %

5.2 %

-70 bps

Marketing expenses

$    26,199

$    25,308

$            891

$    96,807

$  103,330

$       (6,523)

Marketing expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues

2.0 %

1.7 %

30 bps

2.1 %

1.8 %

30 bps

Commissions expenses

$    37,998

$    39,875

$       (1,877)

$  129,209

$  140,716

$     (11,507)

Commissions expenses as a percentage of home
sale revenues

2.9 %

2.7 %

20 bps

2.9 %

2.5 %

40 bps

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$  126,862

$  131,797

$       (4,935)

$  429,894

$  536,395

$   (106,501)

Total selling, general and administrative
 expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues

9.7 %

8.9 %

80 bps

9.5 %

9.6 %

-10 bps

Capitalized Interest


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022









(Dollars in thousands)

Homebuilding interest incurred

$           17,515

$         17,419

$        69,901

$         69,450

Less: Interest capitalized

(17,515)

(17,419)

(69,901)

(69,450)

Homebuilding interest expensed

$                  —

$                —

$               —

$                —








Interest capitalized, beginning of period

$           65,428

$         63,583

$        59,921

$         58,054

Plus: Interest capitalized during period

17,515

17,419

69,901

69,450

Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of
sales

(18,284)

(21,081)

(65,163)

(67,583)

Interest capitalized, end of period

$           64,659

$         59,921

$        64,659

$         59,921

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

