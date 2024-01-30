M.D.C. HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As previously announced on January 18, 2024, MDC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui House in an all-cash transaction (the "Merger"). Consummation of the Merger is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approval and completion of other customary closing conditions.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. All forward-looking statements are made as of their date, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Homebuilding:













Home sale revenues $ 1,309,760

$ 1,487,279

$ 4,520,296

$ 5,586,264 Home cost of sales (1,062,125)

(1,170,989)

(3,684,487)

(4,214,379) Inventory impairments (2,200)

(92,800)

(29,700)

(121,875) Total cost of sales (1,064,325)

(1,263,789)

(3,714,187)

(4,336,254) Gross profit 245,435

223,490

806,109

1,250,010 Selling, general and administrative expenses (126,862)

(131,797)

(429,894)

(536,395) Interest and other income 21,755

7,046

73,567

10,843 Other income (expense), net (637)

(4,258)

350

(32,991) Homebuilding pretax income 139,691

94,481

450,132

691,467















Financial Services:













Revenues 36,696

32,262

122,570

131,723 Expenses (16,712)

(16,887)

(62,942)

(71,327) Other income (expense), net 4,603

3,364

16,345

7,991 Financial services pretax income 24,587

18,739

75,973

68,387















Income before income taxes 164,278

113,220

526,105

759,854 Provision for income taxes (44,771)

(33,444)

(125,100)

(197,715) Net income $ 119,507

$ 79,776

$ 401,005

$ 562,139















Other comprehensive income net of tax:













Unrealized gain related to available-for-sale debt

ecurities $ (40)

$ —

$ 51

$ — Other comprehensive income (40)

—

51

— Comprehensive income $ 119,467

$ 79,776

$ 401,056

$ 562,139















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 1.60

$ 1.11

$ 5.42

$ 7.87 Diluted $ 1.56

$ 1.08

$ 5.29

$ 7.67















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 74,216,586

71,646,237

73,505,508

71,035,558 Diluted 76,126,163

73,179,135

75,357,965

72,943,844















Dividends declared per share $ 0.55

$ 0.50

$ 2.10

$ 2.00

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,475,964

$ 696,075 Restricted cash 4,094

3,143 Marketable securities —

443,712 Trade and other receivables 119,004

116,364 Inventories:





Housing completed or under construction 1,881,268

1,722,061 Land and land under development 1,419,778

1,793,718 Total inventories 3,301,046

3,515,779 Property and equipment, net 82,218

63,730 Deferred tax assets, net 38,830

49,252 Prepaids and other assets 76,036

70,007 Total homebuilding assets 5,097,192

4,958,062 Financial Services:





Cash and cash equivalents 162,839

17,877 Marketable securities 78,250

117,388 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net 258,212

229,513 Other assets 34,592

40,432 Total financial services assets 533,893

405,210 Total Assets $ 5,631,085

$ 5,363,272 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable $ 114,852

$ 109,218 Accrued and other liabilities 326,478

383,406 Revolving credit facility 10,000

10,000 Senior notes, net 1,483,404

1,482,576 Total homebuilding liabilities 1,934,734

1,985,200 Financial Services:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 113,485

110,536 Mortgage repurchase facility 204,981

175,752 Total financial services liabilities 318,466

286,288 Total Liabilities 2,253,200

2,271,488 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,661,479 and 72,585,596 issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 747

726 Additional paid-in-capital 1,824,434

1,784,173 Retained earnings 1,552,653

1,306,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 51

— Total Stockholders' Equity 3,377,885

3,091,784 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,631,085

$ 5,363,272

M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Operating Activities:













Net income $ 119,507

$ 79,776

$ 401,005

$ 562,139 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Stock-based compensation expense 9,110

10,637

23,468

60,985 Depreciation and amortization 7,683

7,088

25,553

27,751 Inventory impairments 2,200

92,800

29,700

121,875 Project abandonment costs 918

4,371

(45)

33,129 Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities (4,809)

(3,208)

(29,673)

(4,290) Deferred income tax expense 7,800

(27,130)

10,408

(31,310) Net changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade and other receivables (22,993)

(2,463)

21,986

(21,784) Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net (93,958)

(38,680)

(28,699)

53,016 Housing completed or under construction 39,035

505,348

(163,877)

186,265 Land and land under development (106,658)

(75,662)

349,783

(95,402) Prepaids and other assets (789)

39,786

(3,886)

31,736 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,565)

(30,970)

(74,093)

(18,464) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (61,519)

561,693

561,630

905,646















Investing Activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (77,979)

(365,684)

(1,166,412)

(656,810) Maturities of marketable securities 430,000

100,000

1,679,000

100,000 Purchases of property and equipment (28,265)

(7,646)

(43,145)

(29,075) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 323,756

(273,330)

469,443

(585,885)















Financing Activities:













Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net 59,511

(20,462)

29,229

(80,548) Dividend payments (41,065)

(35,632)

(155,237)

(142,417) Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (36)

—

(36)

— Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net (39)

28,385

20,773

16,840 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 18,371

(27,709)

(105,271)

(206,125)















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 280,608

260,654

925,802

113,636 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Beginning of period 1,362,289

456,441

717,095

603,459 End of period $ 1,642,897

$ 717,095

$ 1,642,897

$ 717,095















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Homebuilding:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,475,964

$ 696,075

$ 1,475,964

$ 696,075 Restricted cash 4,094

3,143

4,094

3,143 Financial Services:













Cash and cash equivalents 162,839

17,877

162,839

17,877 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,642,897

$ 717,095

$ 1,642,897

$ 717,095

New Home Deliveries



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,397

$ 778,410

$ 557.2

1,308

$ 756,109

$ 578.1

7 %

3 %

(4) % Mountain 561

336,220

599.3

756

492,850

651.9

(26) %

(32) %

(8) % East 442

195,130

441.5

490

238,320

486.4

(10) %

(18) %

(9) % Total 2,400

$ 1,309,760

$ 545.7

2,554

$ 1,487,279

$ 582.3

(6) %

(12) %

(6) %



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price

Homes

Home Sale Revenues

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,821

$ 2,624,373

$ 544.4

5,234

$ 3,024,056

$ 577.8

(8) %

(13) %

(6) % Mountain 2,028

1,267,586

625.0

2,616

1,689,376

645.8

(22) %

(25) %

(3) % East 1,379

628,337

455.6

1,860

872,832

469.3

(26) %

(28) %

(3) % Total 8,228

$ 4,520,296

$ 549.4

9,710

$ 5,586,264

$ 575.3

(15) %

(19) %

(5) %

Net New Orders



Three Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price 1

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price 1

Monthly Absorption

Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 827

$ 457,532

$ 553.2

1.96

155

$ 67,710

$ 436.8

0.39

434 %

576 %

27 %

406 % Mountain 372

219,867

591.0

2.29

(37)

(25,924)

700.6

(0.24)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A East 316

138,770

439.1

2.79

72

32,649

453.5

0.64

339 %

325 %

(3) %

333 % Total 1,515

$ 816,169

$ 538.7

2.17

190

$ 74,435

$ 391.8

0.29

697 %

996 %

38 %

660 %



1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased approximately 2% year-over-year to $543,000.



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate 2

Homes

Dollar

Value

Average

Price

Monthly Absorption Rate

















































(Dollars in thousands) West 4,202

$ 2,399,987

$ 571.2

2.51

2,909

$ 1,735,202

$ 596.5

2.01

44 %

38 %

(4) %

25 % Mountain 1,657

1,004,360

606.1

2.50

1,157

788,734

681.7

1.85

43 %

27 %

(11) %

35 % East 1,285

578,427

450.1

2.85

978

489,946

501.0

2.25

31 %

18 %

(10) %

27 % Total 7,144

$ 3,982,774

$ 557.5

2.57

5,044

$ 3,013,882

$ 597.5

2.02

42 %

32 %

(7) %

27 %



2 Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period

Active Subdivisions















Average Active Subdivisions

Active Subdivisions

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change West 138

134

3 %

141

133

5 %

140

120

17 % Mountain 53

53

— %

54

51

6 %

55

52

6 % East 35

38

(8) %

38

37

1 %

38

36

6 % Total 226

225

— %

233

222

5 %

233

208

12 %

Backlog



December 31,

2023

2022

% Change

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price

Homes

Dollar Value

Average Price





































(Dollars in thousands) West 1,272

$ 789,317

$ 620.5

1,891

$ 1,049,805

$ 555.2

(33) %

(25) %

12 % Mountain 344

237,154

689.4

715

515,460

720.9

(52) %

(54) %

(4) % East 274

130,524

476.4

368

187,629

509.9

(26) %

(30) %

(7) % Total 1,890

$ 1,156,995

$ 612.2

2,974

$ 1,752,894

$ 589.4

(36) %

(34) %

4 %

Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)



December 31,

%

2023

2022

Change Unsold:









Completed 339

396

(14) % Under construction 2,709

1,063

155 % Total unsold started homes 3,048

1,459

109 % Sold homes under construction or completed 1,812

2,756

(34) % Model homes under construction or completed 542

555

(2) % Total homes completed or under construction 5,402

4,770

13 %

Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Lots Owned

Lots Optioned

Total

Total % Change West 9,957

1,186

11,143

12,667

687

13,354

(17) % Mountain 5,038

1,088

6,126

5,398

1,561

6,959

(12) % East 3,004

2,142

5,146

3,534

1,455

4,989

3 % Total 17,999

4,416

22,415

21,599

3,703

25,302

(11) %

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























(Dollars in thousands) General and administrative expenses $ 62,665

$ 66,614

$ (3,949)

$ 203,878

$ 292,349

$ (88,471) General and administrative expenses as a

percentage of home sale revenues 4.8 %

4.5 %

30 bps

4.5 %

5.2 %

-70 bps Marketing expenses $ 26,199

$ 25,308

$ 891

$ 96,807

$ 103,330

$ (6,523) Marketing expenses as a percentage of home

sale revenues 2.0 %

1.7 %

30 bps

2.1 %

1.8 %

30 bps Commissions expenses $ 37,998

$ 39,875

$ (1,877)

$ 129,209

$ 140,716

$ (11,507) Commissions expenses as a percentage of home

sale revenues 2.9 %

2.7 %

20 bps

2.9 %

2.5 %

40 bps Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 126,862

$ 131,797

$ (4,935)

$ 429,894

$ 536,395

$ (106,501) Total selling, general and administrative

expenses as a percentage of home sale revenues 9.7 %

8.9 %

80 bps

9.5 %

9.6 %

-10 bps

Capitalized Interest



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(Dollars in thousands) Homebuilding interest incurred $ 17,515

$ 17,419

$ 69,901

$ 69,450 Less: Interest capitalized (17,515)

(17,419)

(69,901)

(69,450) Homebuilding interest expensed $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —















Interest capitalized, beginning of period $ 65,428

$ 63,583

$ 59,921

$ 58,054 Plus: Interest capitalized during period 17,515

17,419

69,901

69,450 Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of

sales (18,284)

(21,081)

(65,163)

(67,583) Interest capitalized, end of period $ 64,659

$ 59,921

$ 64,659

$ 59,921

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.