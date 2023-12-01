M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2023 by Newsweek®

Company fosters a work-life balance and family-friendly culture

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, is excited to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2023 by Newsweek magazine. Recipients of this award, which recognizes company commitment to fostering a work-life balance and family-friendly culture, were determined by a large-scale employer study conducted by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was named among Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families in 2023.
"A workplace that supports parents and families is beneficial to everyone. . . . Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2023,' highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.

M.D.C.'s subsidiaries have operations in 16 states and over 1,600 employees across M.D.C., Richmond American Homes companies, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., American Home Title and Escrow Company and HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation. M.D.C. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

"We are truly honored to receive this award, which was based on over 224,000 voluntary company reviews. We value our employees, and are proud to foster a culture that recognizes their needs," said Krista Montgomery, Chief Human Resources Officer of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Visit richmondamerican.com/careers to explore career opportunities with M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

