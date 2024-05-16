MDClone Earns Fourth Consecutive "Best Healthcare Big Data Platform" Award from MedTech Breakthrough

Prestigious international annual awards program recognizes standout digital health & medical technology products and companies

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone , a leading data exploration and synthetic data company, today announced that it has been named "Best Healthcare Big Data Platform" for the fourth consecutive year in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

"We are honored and humbled to have again been included among the leading names in medical technology," said Ziv Ofek, CEO & Co-Founder, MDClone. "By making medical data safer and more accessible, MDClone dramatically shortens the time between a front-liner's question and meaningful improvements to care delivery. Speeding up this process drives higher quality-of-care and superior organizational performance. We'd like to thank our partners who have established ADAMS Centers around the globe with us."

An Israel-based startup founded in 2016, MDClone is the first company to deliver an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout and among healthcare organizations. Unlike traditional analytics platforms, MDClone ADAMS is the only platform that enables a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration, analysis, and action by any user. The ADAMS Center integrates a suite of MDClone technology infrastructure that makes data more widely accessible to engage and support front-line and administrative staff in an organization. By making data easier to access, teams are more engaged and able to find meaningful insights that propel better patient outcomes, operational processes, and performance improvements across the entire healthcare ecosystem. Ultimately, empowered staff can efficiently analyze data, discover insights, and build interventions that impact day-to-day performance throughout the hospital.

MDClone works with healthcare systems to identify the optimal ways to use its technology to help the communities they serve. To help hospitals maximize the value of their investment, MDClone provides more than just software; its experts also support global best practices and intelligence gleaned from ADAMS implementations around the world, including the VHA Innovation Ecosystem, Intermountain Healthcare, the University of Chicago, Basel University, The Ottawa Hospital, McGill University, Washington University, and Sheba Medical Center.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data exploration environment powering discovery and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The MClone ADAMS Center accelerates grassroots, data-driven innovation by enabling front-line staff to ask their own questions of their organization's data. Powered by the ADAMS Platform and protected by multilevel synthetic privacy capabilities, any user can engage in a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration, analysis, and action. Using synthetic data generation to collaborate across the healthcare ecosystem, MDClone customers accelerate research, improve operations and quality, and drive innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

MDClone

Grace Vinton, Amendola Communications

203-561-8935

[email protected]

SOURCE MDClone