UChicago Medicine and the University of Chicago Collaborate with MDClone to Improve Healthcare Data Access for Clinical Care Insights and Research

Partnership to establish ADAMS Center, enabling University to drive synergy, collaboration, and quicker insights across care and research teams.

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading analytics and synthetic data company, announced today that it has partnered with the University of Chicago and UChicago Medicine to establish an ADAMS Center, a unified data-driven epicenter for innovation, research, and quality improvement projects for the health system.

ADAMS represents the innovation process of Ask, Discover, Act, Measure, and then Share, focused on generating quicker insights at scale by fostering synergy among teams. When the ADAMS Center is fully established at Chicago Medicine by fall 2024, collaborators across the UChicago Medicine health system will have the benefit of the learnings and knowledge of other ADAMS Centers in MDClone's Global Network to ultimately:

Transform the health system into a continuous learning environment aligned with leadership goals and objectives

Empower research and clinical teams to be champions of change through faster and easier access to information

Safely leverage synthetic data to establish collaboration with external partners

The ADAMS Center will enable the UChicago Medicine health system to accelerate research, evaluate and improve care delivery, and seek new innovative partnerships by making data available faster with self-service tools as well as safer by providing synthetic data when appropriate to clinicians, trainees and administrators. The data will be collected from a broad array of clinical, financial and health information systems. MDClone is able to convert the data into reliable synthetic data to protect sensitive health information.

"This partnership will reimagine the way data is used by UChicago Medicine. It will empower clinical teams to lead meaningful change to care delivery and to streamline research and quality improvement activity," said Tom Spiegel, MD, Chief Quality Officer for the UChicago Medicine health system.

"The hospital of the future requires data-driven decision making, but many hospitals are challenged by operational bottlenecks and resource shortages that present barriers to achieving this important goal," said Ziv Ofek, Founder and CEO of MDClone. "We are proud to collaborate with such a prestigious institution to build the next US ADAMS Center that will yield new insights and discoveries."

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data exploration environment powering discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The powerful underlying workflow and synthetic infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

