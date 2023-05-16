MDCLONE Earns Top Honors for Quality, Diagnosis, and Treatment Data Platform in 2023 Black Book Survey

Industry's largest survey of inpatient providers measures customer opinions on user experience and clinician satisfaction

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone , a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, today announced that Black Book Research has named MDClone the No. 1 quality, diagnosis, and treatment data platform for health systems in the 2023 Black Book Awards.

The awards are based on the healthcare industry's largest customer survey of inpatient providers conducted by Black Book Research, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced competitive intelligence and buyer opinion on technology.

"We would like to thank our customers for enabling us to earn the top spot in Black Book's client experience poll of quality, diagnosis, and treatment data platforms among health systems customers," said Ziv Ofek, CEO and Co-Founder of MDClone. "The results underscore that MDClone is the data analytics partner that is best positioned to help drive collaboration, research, and innovation across the healthcare ecosystem."

MDClone offers solutions that give its partners throughout the healthcare industry the ability to more easily access and leverage data. MDClone is the first company to deliver an innovative, self-service, data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout and among healthcare organizations.

Health systems working with MDClone include large scale IDNs and academic medical centers in Canada, Israel, and the United States.

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems cross-institutionally and globally. The powerful underlying infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

