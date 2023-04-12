MDClone Synthetic Data Platform Drives Deeper Provider/Life Sciences Collaboration for Therapeutic R&D

Unique platform enables providers to securely connect life science organizations to rich patient data to test hypotheses, develop clinical trials, and create life saving therapies

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, announced today that its MDClone ADAMS Platform is enabling an increasing number of partnerships between provider organizations and life sciences companies to accelerate therapeutic research and development.

Via its provider partnerships, MDClone connects life sciences organizations to a secure and controlled platform with embedded synthetic data technology, delivering access to privacy-protected, rich patient data needed to test hypotheses, build models, validate studies, develop clinical trials, improve care optimization, and create life-saving therapies.

Through these arrangements, life sciences organizations can accelerate the discovery of insights to fuel the next generation of therapies, technologies, and solutions in a secure, efficient, and controlled environment. The ADAMS platform allows life sciences companies to integrate seamlessly with healthcare systems from around the world, providing access to large data sets, clinical partnerships, information, and expert care teams.

For example, these collaborative arrangements are enabling life sciences organizations to:

Leverage MDClone's powerful synthetic capabilities to explore granular data to glean insights without barriers or limitations

Determine if subject populations are sufficient before committing to trials or multi-year studies

Identify promising patient cohorts for post-marketing outcomes analysis

Validate results against original data to verify conclusions for submission, publication, or patient care.

Similarly, provider organizations are empowered to collaborate with industry partners to gain new insights that advance patient care, as well as explore additional revenue streams. Further, the ability to share and collaborate through synthetic data allows providers to share and collectively analyze data globally without fear of compromising any personal identifiable patient information.

"Provider and life sciences organizations are increasingly realizing the value of establishing data-sharing partnerships that expedite innovation while also adhering to necessary and strict patient-privacy guidelines", said Ziv Ofek, CEO, MDClone. "MDClone's ADAMS Platform facilitates seamless provider – life sciences collaboration, research, and innovation to create a fundamentally different approach to unlocking the full value of healthcare data."

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data analytics environment powering exploration, discovery, and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The powerful underlying workflow and synthetic infrastructure of the MDClone ADAMS Platform allows users to overcome common barriers in healthcare in order to organize, access, and protect the privacy of patient data while accelerating research, improving operations and quality, and driving innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

