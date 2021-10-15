MDI NetworX Names Jim Phifer Chief Commercial Officer

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI NetworX, a market leader in business management services for healthcare payers, announced today the appointment of veteran sales executive Jim Phifer as Chief Commercial Officer. In addition to deepening key customer and partner relationships, Jim will also be responsible for the development of profitable new business and growth initiatives at MDI. In his role, Jim will report directly to Tilak Sharma, CEO.

Phifer is a highly respected executive who brings over two decades of sales leadership within the healthcare industry and a strong track record of driving growth and innovation. He has been a significant contributor and leader in several businesses whose success depended on delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service.

"I'm very excited to join the MDI team, and their mission really resonates with me," said Phifer. "Claims payers and managed care service providers today are looking to improve operational efficiency and performance while avoiding the cost of wholesale replacement of technology. MDI's solutions leverage the latest technologies to eliminate inefficient workflows and operational impediments, creating significant savings for clients and allowing them the time to focus on other core business needs."

"Jim understands healthcare payer sales, market strategy, and customer desires in a way that very few executives can hope to, and has a strong track record of driving growth and innovation," said Tilak Sharma, CEO of MDI NetworX. "He joins MDI's executive team at a critical time, as the company prepares to enter a phase of hyper-growth."

About MDI

MDI is a leading provider of business management services to healthcare payers. MDI's innovative technology, combined with over 5000-strong global workforce, helps clients reduce operational costs, increase first-pass adjudication rates, and improve customer service. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD. MDI has won numerous accolades for its domain expertise and exceptional service. For more information, visit www.mdinetworx.com.

