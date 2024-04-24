MDJM LTD Launches New Cultural Business and Partners with Chinese Artist, Mingyuan Chen, to Bridge Eastern and Western Cultures

LETHAM, Scotland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mansions Catering and Hotel LTD, has entered into a collaboration with Miansu sculpting artist, Mingyuan Chen. This partnership underscores MDJM's dedication to incorporating cultural arts into its portfolio and serves as a cornerstone of its new cultural business initiative.

The inaugural collaboration will feature an exhibition at MDJM's Robin Hill Hotel in England this May, showcasing Mr. Chen's Miansu sculptures. Miansu, the art of creating vivid figures and scenes with colored dough, is a revered Chinese intangible cultural heritage, and Mr. Chen is recognized as a leading inheritor of this craft (https://qclz.youth.cn/znl/202102/t20210227_12733174.htm). The exhibition will include pieces such as "Han Xizai's Evening Banquet (韩熙载夜宴图)", "The Eight Immortals (八仙)", and "Enlightenment (悟)", offering visitors an immersive exploration of Chinese culture. Through this initiative, MDJM aims to foster cultural appreciation, exchange, and education among visitors and local communities.

In addition to the art exhibition, MDJM has undertaken a project to restore its Fernie Castle to its former glory. The castle's extensive renovation and the development of a sprawling Eastern-style garden exceeding ten thousand square meters have passed initial review by the Fife Council in Scotland and are now entering the detailed planning stage for approval. The comprehensive plan includes the expansion of the castle, renovation of interior and auxiliary buildings, and the overall landscape design of the estate gardens, entry gates, and surrounding roads. This project is designed to enhance the estate's historical charm and generate social and economic benefits for the local area, exemplifying MDJM's strategy of enhancing traditional and cultural sites with rich cultural and artistic content.

"The partnership with Mingyuan Chen for the Miansu exhibition at Robin Hill Hotel reflects our deep commitment to cultural development. In addition to this exciting exhibition, the restoration of Fernie Castle is a key part of our strategy to merge historical preservation with contemporary cultural insights. Over the next few years, MDJM is poised to broaden our cultural programming by collaborating with diverse artists, and hosting a series of events, workshops, exhibitions, and educational programs that promote cultural appreciation and community engagement. We believe these efforts will strengthen MDJM's market position and attract cultural tourism while delivering substantial social and economic benefits to local communities. Our ongoing innovation and development of historical properties and cultural offerings are expected to create unique experiences for our guests and deliver value to our shareholders," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM.

