MDJM LTD Wholly-Owned Subsidiary MD Local Global Ltd. Announces Strategic Design Partnerships for Fernie Castle Oriental Garden & Castle Exhibition Project

FIFE, Scotland, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Ltd. ("MDLG" or the "Company"), the UK-based wholly owned subsidiary of MDJM LTD (NASDAQ: UOKA) announced that its Oriental Garden and Castle Exhibition Project at Fernie Castle, located in Fife, Scotland, has completed a critical phase in its design and planning process.

Following the execution of a design agreement with Kengo Kuma & Associates (KKAA), MDLG entered into an additional design collaboration on December 19, 2025 with Simpson & Brown LLP ("Simpson & Brown"), one of Scotland's most established and respected heritage architecture practices.

This dual-layer design structure—combining global architectural vision with local heritage and planning expertise—is intended to support a comprehensive and high-quality design proposal while enhancing the likelihood of securing planning approval.

Under the collaboration framework, KKAA is responsible for the conceptual architectural and landscape design of the oriental garden and exhibition spaces, with a focus on materiality, spatial narrative, and the contemporary expression of Eastern philosophy within a historic European context.

Simpson & Brown will provide specialist heritage and planning advisory services, including the integration of the proposed design with the historic fabric and setting of Fernie Castle, guidance on alignment with UK and Scottish planning regulations and heritage protection policies, and early-stage advisory support throughout the planning approval process, drawing on extensive experience with local authorities and heritage bodies.

MDLG serves as project sponsor and overall coordinator, overseeing strategic positioning, investment rationale, design governance, and long-term operational planning.

This three-party collaboration is designed to align design ambition with heritage considerations and regulatory compliance, helping to mitigate execution and approval risks commonly associated with the development of historic estate.

Strategic Significance for MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD management commented: "By partnering with Kengo Kuma & Associates and Simpson & Brown, two firms bringing international design vision and local heritage and planning expertise respectively, we aim to support a high-quality design proposal that achieves both design excellence and planning certainty for the Fernie Castle Oriental Garden and Castle Exhibition Project. This structure strengthens the project's long-term value and execution reliability."

This project is expected to serve as a showcase for MDLG in the fields of historical and cultural asset enhancement, international cultural exchange, and development of premium animation exhibition spaces, continuously amplifying its cultural influence and long-term asset value.

About MD Local Global Ltd.

MD Local Global Ltd. is a UK-based cultural innovation company specializing in cultural IP development, animation production, international licensing, and cultural venue operations. The Company aims to integrate Eastern philosophy with international artistic practices, creating a global cultural ecosystem built on storytelling and immersive experience.

About Simpson & Brown LLP

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Simpson & Brown is one of Scotland's leading specialist architectural practices in historic building conservation and heritage-led design. The firm is widely recognized for its expertise in the conservation and enhancement of listed buildings and scheduled monuments, as well as castles, historic houses, and culturally significant estates.

Simpson & Brown is particularly noted for its conservation-led approach to the adaptation and reuse of heritage assets, balancing architectural integrity with contemporary use. The firm maintains long-standing working relationships with Historic Environment Scotland and local planning authorities, and its involvement in heritage projects is widely regarded as a strong indicator of planning credibility and regulatory compliance.

Simpson & Brown Architects – Selected Representative Projects

I. Castles & Historic Estates

Stirling Castle

Conservation and heritage works associated with one of Scotland's most significant national castles, including historic fabric protection and visitor experience enhancement.

Edinburgh Castle

Involvement in multiple conservation, repair, and public realm improvement works at Scotland's most visited historic monument.

Dunnottar Castle

Heritage and structural advisory services for the conservation of this internationally recognised cliff-top castle.

II. National and Listed Heritage Buildings

The Palace of Holyroodhouse

Conservation-related works at the official Scottish residence of the British monarch.

Paisley Abbey

Conservation-led restoration and long-term maintenance planning for this major ecclesiastical heritage site.

Mount Stuart, Isle of Bute

Restoration and adaptive reuse works at one of Scotland's most important Victorian historic houses.

III. Adaptive Reuse & Public Heritage Projects

Glasgow School of Art – Heritage Advisory Works

Specialist conservation advisory services for one of the UK's most important architectural landmarks.

Custom House, Leith

Conservation-led adaptation and reuse of a historic public building.

Multiple A-Listed Buildings Across Scotland

Ongoing conservation, repair, and reuse projects involving Scotland's highest category of protected buildings.

IV. Institutional Collaboration

Long-standing collaboration with Historic Environment Scotland, contributing to nationally significant heritage projects.

Regular engagement with local planning authorities, providing conservation expertise and planning support for heritage-led developments.

