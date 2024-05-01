RKD Group Acquires Heller Consulting to Provide End-to-End Technology and Strategic Solutions

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group announced today the acquisition of Heller Consulting, a leading strategy, planning and implementation provider for nonprofit technology.

"The combination of RKD and Heller directly addresses two common challenges for nonprofits: foundational technology and data practices, as well as the strategic use of that technology to drive improved fundraising outcomes," said RKD Group CEO Chris Pritcher.

Heller Consulting brings three decades of expertise in systems design and implementation to RKD Group's existing fundraising and marketing solutions. From implementation to activation, the two organizations will help nonprofits design, orchestrate and activate data and technology to accelerate growth.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for the future of our companies—and the fundraising industry," said Keith Heller, founder of Heller Consulting. "Heller is a best-in-class strategy and technology provider that is now part of a best-in-class fundraising and marketing solutions provider. Together, we can connect the dots for so many nonprofit clients we serve."

Operating as a subsidiary of RKD Group, Heller Consulting will continue to help nonprofit organizations understand and find solutions for their specific technology challenges. Founder Keith Heller will remain on board as a strategic advisor, and Jeffery Appell will serve as President of Heller Consulting, an RKD Group company.

"Our joint vision is to help design and usher in the new era of nonprofit marketing and fundraising through our combined commitment to connection," said Jeffery Appell, President of Heller Consulting. "Together, we can leverage technology, strategy and activations that create dynamic donor experiences for today's—and tomorrow's—donors."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. Alongside subsidiary companies Summit Marketing, Data Management Inc., and Heller Consulting, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information, go to RKDGroup.com.

About Heller Consulting

Heller Consulting, an RKD Group company, empowers nonprofit organizations with technology strategy, CRM planning, implementation and change management services. With three decades of experience, Heller leverages customized solutions to significantly expand the impact of their clients' missions.

