MDVIP Adds Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Denver Led by Dr. Carlos Vela Brol

DENVER and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive healthcare, has associated with board-certified family medicine physician Carlos Vela Brol, MD, who has provided care in the Denver community for 20 years and is opening an MDVIP-affiliated practice. Dr. Vela Brol's new practice – located at 255 Union Boulevard, Suite 400, in Lakewood, Colorado – offers comprehensive primary care that emphasizes prevention, a closer doctor-patient relationship and proactive health planning.

"My goal as a family doctor is to walk beside my patients on their wellness journey and guide them to become more active participants in their health through every stage of life," said Dr. Vela Brol, who is fluent in English and Spanish and enjoys caring for multigenerational families. "Opening an MDVIP-affiliated practice gives me the time to better understand the unique needs of each individual, diagnose and treat their current health issues and help prevent new problems down the road."

Primary Care That Feels Personal

Unlike traditional medical practices that typically manage 2,000 or more patients, MDVIP-affiliated physicians choose to have a smaller panel size. This enables affiliated physicians like Dr. Vela Brol to spend more time with each patient and provide additional services and conveniences that may include:

A comprehensive Annual Wellness Program with diagnostic tests and screenings to help identify risk and shape a personalized health plan

Same-day or next-day appointments and longer office visits

After hours and weekend communication for urgent concerns

The time to answer your questions about your care, prevention and wellness

About Carlos Vela Brol, MD

Dr. Vela Brol is a board-certified family medicine physician who has practiced in the Denver area for the last 20 years. After earning his medical degree from the Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala, Dr. Vela Brol completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine at St. Anthony's Hospital in Denver. He is fluent in English and Spanish and is affiliated with Intermountain Health Lutheran Hospital and CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital. For more information or to schedule a meet and greet with Dr. Vela Brol, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/carlosvelabrolmd or call his office at (720) 263-0214.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive healthcare. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how healthcare works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits and an emphasis on proactive health management.

Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country. MDVIP represents an evolution of primary care—centered on prevention, deeper relationships, and proactive health planning. The model helps physicians spend more meaningful time with patients and stay ahead of emerging health risks through personalized insights and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

