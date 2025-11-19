MDVIP Arrives in Central Vermont, Opening Two New Family Medicine Practices

Dr. Rodriguez and Dr. Wilson have each opened an MDVIP-affiliated practice, which allows them to dedicate more time to each patient and provide proactive care, utilizing advanced screenings and diagnostic tests. These tools help them assess individual risk factors and create yearly wellness plans that address each patient's unique health requirements and goals.

On joining MDVIP, Dr. Brian Rodriguez said, "Growing up in Central Vermont and having practiced primary care in the area for more than a decade, I understand the importance and the trust patients place in their doctor, especially in a close-knit community like ours. Moving into the MDVIP model really enables me to build more solid relationships with patients, listen to their concerns and be their partner in health through all stages of life."

Dr. John Wilson said regarding his MDVIP partnership, "As a family medicine physician, I aim to treat each patient as a whole person – shaped by their experiences, values, culture and community. I want to know their stories, their family history and what they've been through. MDVIP makes this possible by giving us the time to get to know each other and unpack everything that is going on, which isn't feasible in a traditional practice where visits are limited to just 15 minutes."

Having a smaller practice size enables Dr. Rodriguez and Dr. Wilson to offer additional benefits to their patients, including:

Same-day or next-day appointments

24/7 physician availability via phone

Family plan in which children of adult patients can be seen for routine visits and sick care without any additional membership fee

Coordination of care with specialists when needed

In-Depth Annual Wellness Program

Through an annual membership fee, patients receive a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, Dr. Rodriguez and Dr. Wilson can provide personalized coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Prevention Leads to Better Outcomes

Multiple studies have been published in peer-reviewed medical journals showing that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience fewer hospitalizations and readmissions, visit urgent care centers and emergency rooms less often, and have better control of chronic diseases compared to patients in traditional practices. MDVIP patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90%.

About Brian Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Brian Rodriguez is a board-certified family physician who has been practicing in Central Vermont for 11 years, with a special interest in preventive care as well as sports medicine. A native Vermonter, Dr. Rodriguez earned his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine, serving as chief resident, at Maine-Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency in Augusta, Maine. Throughout his career, he has enjoyed holding leadership positions and teaching roles and uses those experiences while working with his patients. When he isn't with patients, Dr. Rodriguez loves spending time with his wife and daughter at his family's camp in Woodbury in addition to biking and dining in Montpelier and nearby communities like Hardwick and Stowe.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Location:

134 Main Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

Phone: (802) 341-8775

Website: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/brianrodriguezmd

About John A. Wilson, MD

Dr. John A. Wilson is a board-certified family physician with over 16 years of experience and a special interest in disease prevention and integrative medicine. He earned his medical degree from the Ross University School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine, serving as chief resident, at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut. He simultaneously completed a fellowship at the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. When he isn't in the office, Dr. Wilson can be found outdoors, skiing as much as possible during the winter months, in addition to gravel biking, hiking, painting and spending time with his dog, Hazel. He is also a private pilot and enjoys flying around Vermont.

Dr. Wilson's Office Location:

859 Old County Road

Waitsfield, VT 05673

Phone: (802) 496-6565

Website: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/johnwilsonmd

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

