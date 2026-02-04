MDVIP Celebrates its Momentum with 100 Consecutive Quarters of Growth Milestone and New Boca Raton HQ Office

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP , the national leader in personalized and preventive primary care, today celebrates the growth it has achieved over the last 25 years with two major corporate milestones. Since its founding in 2000, the company has achieved 100 consecutive quarters of growth, underscoring sustained demand for its prevention-first care model, and has signed an 11-year lease to move its corporate headquarters to a new office at The Eclipse in Boca Raton, FL.

MDVIP has achieved 100 consecutive quarters of growth, underscoring sustained demand for its prevention-first care model Post this MDVIP has signed an 11-year lease to move its corporate headquarters to a new office at The Eclipse in Boca Raton, Fla. (Photo credit: PEBB Enterprises)

Together, the announcements underscore MDVIP's continued momentum, including year-over-year double-digit growth, and its long-term commitment to supporting affiliated physicians and members nationwide. As the company continues to grow, MDVIP is actively hiring to support its expanding operations.

"Reaching 100 consecutive quarters of growth is a powerful validation of our model and our mission," said Larry Kutscher, CEO of MDVIP. "Upgrading our headquarters in Boca Raton with an 11-year lease also reflects the strength of our business and our confidence in the future. This space supports our team both today and as we continue to grow, while also enabling us to better support physicians as they deliver more proactive, personalized care to patients across the country."

MDVIP's new headquarters at The Eclipse will encompass 49,466 square feet and will serve as a central hub for more than 200 employees. The expansion further reinforces Boca Raton's emergence as a hub for healthcare innovation and professional services.

For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined primary care by enabling affiliated physicians to care for smaller patient panels, allowing for more focused preventive care, unhurried visits, and advanced health screenings not typically covered by insurance. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and over 430,000 members nationwide, and continues to expand its reach across communities.

The improved headquarters align with MDVIP's broader growth strategy, which includes continued investment in talent, digital capabilities, and physician support services to meet the evolving needs of patients and physicians.

