MDVIP Certified as Great Place to Work® for Second Consecutive Year

"We believe a positive customer experience starts with a great employee experience, and it is through the hard work and dedication of our workforce that we are able to fulfill our core mission of helping MDVIP members lead healthier, more vibrant lives," said MDVIP Chairman and CEO Bret Jorgensen. "We are pleased to once again be recognized by Great Place to Work®, which is a reflection of MDVIP's strong employee engagement and our continued commitment to workplace culture."

According to the 2019 Great Place to Work survey, MDVIP increased its scores over last year across key performance indicators, including credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Notably, MDVIP employees reported higher levels of:

Employee engagement (up 5 percent)

High-trust retention, an indication of employees' commitment to stay with the company long term (up 6 percent)

High-trust effort, which is employees' willingness to go over and above to get work done (up 7 percent)

"We applaud MDVIP on their certification for a second year in a row," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "In this year's survey, MDVIP earned even higher scores for employee engagement and trust, which we know contribute to great workplace cultures that, in turn, deliver outstanding business results."

About MDVIP

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. With a national network of nearly 1,000 primary care physicians serving more than 325,000 members, MDVIP is at the forefront of consumer-directed care. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, which affords them the time needed to provide patients with highly individualized service and attention, including a comprehensive annual preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services, and saves the healthcare system millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram and follow #GPTW4ALL.

