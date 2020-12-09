MDVIP Expands National Network With Two Primary Care Doctors In Massachusetts

"My mission as an MDVIP-affiliated physician is to partner with my patients and create a personalized healthcare plan to both effectively manage and treat their current health problems, and actively focus on disease prevention and wellness," said Dr. Santos-Martins, who is also fluent in Portuguese and Spanish. "During my 20 years of clinical experience as an internist, I've developed special interests in diversity in healthcare, women's health, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension and mental health, which has ultimately led me to choose to practice a more patient-centric model."

"I strive to live by this quote, once shared with me by an admired mentor: 'When asked how many patients I care for, the response is one: the patient in front of me,'" said Dr. Weber, who has been practicing in the Cape Cod community for 25 years. "To treat patients effectively, you really need to know as much as possible about them, which requires time to take a deeper dive into their medical history and lifestyle habits. The MDVIP model provides for this, along with diagnostic tools and advanced screenings, that will enable me to help each patient work toward optimal health through all stages of life."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About Helena A. Santos-Martins, M.D.

Dr. Santos-Martins received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers New Jersey Medical School) in Newark. She completed her residency and internship in Internal Medicine/Primary Care at Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Santos-Martins is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center-Salem Hospital and Mass General Brigham. She served as an instructor and preceptor at Harvard Medical School from 2000 to 2010. Fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, Dr. Santos-Martins is Co-Founder and Chair of the Dr. Edward Leitão Memorial Scholarship Fund, which supports Portuguese-American students pursuing careers in the health field, and she is on the Advisory Board of Saab Center for Portuguese Studies at UMASS-Lowell. For more information about Dr. Santos-Martins, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/HelenaSantosMartinsMD.

About Eric A. Weber, M.D.

Dr. Weber received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed his residency and internship in Internal Medicine at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Weber is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital, and also serves as Medical Director for Broad Reach Healthcare's Hospice and Palliative Care, Rehabilitation, and Assisted Living facilities. For more information about Dr. Weber, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/EricWeberMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Massachusetts.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 340,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

