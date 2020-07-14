MDVIP Expands National Presence With First Primary Care Practice In North Dakota

"As a longtime primary care physician in the Fargo community, my medical practice philosophy is embodied in the principle that 'prevention is better than cure,'" said Dr. Lillestol. "I'm pleased to be bringing the MDVIP model to North Dakota and helping patients achieve their best health by not only treating their existing medical concerns but preventing disease from ever developing."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300 million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practices include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Michael Lillestol, M.D., F.A.C.P.

Dr. Lillestol received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota School of Medicine in Minneapolis. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Lillestol is affiliated with Sanford Health, Essentia Health and Coblat Rehab Hospital. Also a registered pharmacist, he serves as Principal Investigator at Lillestol Research, LLC, and as a Professor of Medical Student Clerkships at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine. For more information about Dr. Lillestol, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/MichaelLillestolMD

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 330,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

