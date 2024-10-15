MDVIP Expands North Carolina Footprint with Two Primary Care Physician Practices

Drs. Peele and Teague both bring over two decades of clinical experience in diabetes management, cardiovascular health, hypertension, preventive medicine and women's health. As MDVIP affiliates, they offer a solution to the myriad frustrations that patients can experience with traditional volume-based primary care, from long waits to schedule an appointment and rushed visits to difficulty getting all of their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, the doctors are able to spend more time with their patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

"My goal as a family physician is to help patients find their own unique path to healthier living today in an effort to prevent or minimize disease down the road," said Dr. Peele, who has been practicing in the Triangle region for 23 years. "Affiliating with MDVIP gives me more time to spend with patients, to get to know them deeply and coach them on how taking care of both body and mind can become a joyful and sustainable part of their lives."

"The key to optimal wellness combines physical, emotional and spiritual health, and I am passionate about helping patients navigate this journey" said Dr. Teague, who has practiced 25 years as a general internist and counselor. "With the benefit of more time and a closer doctor-patient relationship, I can guide patients in making informed decisions toward their goals, whether that's running their first marathon, improving nutrition, potentially decreasing their medications or trying to conquer specific anxieties and fears."

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

Eleven peer-reviewed, published studies show that patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices have better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

About Lori D. Peele, MD

Dr. Peele earned her medical degree from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. She performed her internship and residency in Family Medicine at Ghent Family Practice – Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. Peele is a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine. Her office is located at 10224 Durant Road, Suite 209, in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information about Dr. Peele or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/loripeelemd.

About Carmen I. Teague, MD, MC

Dr. Teague earned her medical degree from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine in Chapel Hill. She performed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. She also earned a Master of Arts and Counseling, graduating summa cum laude, from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts. Dr. Teague is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has published multiple works, including a book entitled Motherhood, Medicine and Mayhem: A Doctor's Journey of Finding Calm in the Chaos. She offers the MDVIP Wellness Program Plus, which includes a cognitive health assessment, among many other advanced screenings and tests. Her office is located at 6842 Carnegie Boulevard, Suite 202, in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about Dr. Teague or to join her practice, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/carmenteaguemd.

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

