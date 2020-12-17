MDVIP Welcomes Three New Primary Care Physicians in Colorado Springs

"While developing strong relationships with patients by listening, understanding and working together has been my greatest satisfaction in practicing medicine, it has also become increasingly difficult in today's 'high-volume' healthcare system," said Dr. Bird, whose medical office is in the same Colorado Springs neighborhood in which he grew up. "The MDVIP model provides me the additional time I need to individualize care and help patients manage their current medical needs, mitigate potential health risks and create an action plan for future wellness."

"I tell my patients, when it comes to their health, there are no shortcuts or a 'one-size-fits-all' approach to reaching their goals – which are unique and often changing," said Dr. Lesh, who has a special interest in cardiovascular health, diabetes, hypertension, preventive medicine and travel health. "Opening my MDVIP-affiliated practice gives me more time to coach patients one on one, carefully review their records, perform comprehensive preventive exams and conduct screenings that can help make the healthy future they seek a reality."

"It has been an honor and privilege providing medical care to patients in the Colorado Springs community and during my time in the military," said Dr. Duncan, who served as an internist for the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1986 to 2000. "Now as an MDVIP-affiliated physician with extensive experience in geriatric care and treating chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, I can focus much more on preventive medicine and partnering with patients to achieve their long-term health objectives."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About C. David Bird, M.D.

Dr. Bird received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Bird is affiliated with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth Memorial Hospital. For more information about Dr. Bird, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/DavidBirdMD.

About Albert Duncan, M.D.

Dr. Duncan received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed his residency and internship in Internal Medicine at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Fort Gordon, Georgia. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Duncan is affiliated with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth Memorial Hospital. He served 14 years as an Internist for the U.S. Army Medical Corps, including roles as Chief of Internal Medicine and Intensive Care Units in the U.S., Germany and Saudi Arabia. For more information about Dr. Duncan, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/AlbertDuncanMD.

About Kurt W. Lesh, M.D.

Dr. Lesh received his medical degree from the College of Medicine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Nebraska Health System in Omaha. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Lesh is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services (both in Colorado Springs) and Methodist Hospital (Omaha, Nebraska). He is also a voluntary faculty member at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. For more information about Dr. Lesh, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/KurtLeshMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Colorado.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,000 primary care physicians and over 340,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

