MDVIP/Ipsos Survey: Doctors 'Feel Your Pain' in an Ailing Healthcare System

While artificial intelligence has been touted as a promising technology for improving patient care and reducing physician burnout, 56% of all PCPs surveyed say they're still concerned about AI in their practice. Specifically, 42% don't trust AI at all to help make a medical diagnosis, and 44% don't trust it to prescribe medications or treatments. Doctors are more open to using AI for administrative tasks, such as scribing and dictation, scheduling and electronic patient communications.

"Our latest research demonstrates the shortcomings of today's healthcare system, including how time scarcity and stressful work conditions are depersonalizing the patient experience and forcing doctors to make tradeoffs in their care," said Dr. Andrea Klemes, Chief Medical Officer of MDVIP. "This shared frustration among physicians and patients is prompting them to look toward more innovative healthcare delivery models and emerging technologies that improve the quality of the doctor-patient relationship and drive better outcomes."

Other findings from the MDVIP/Ipsos survey include:

"High rates of workplace stress and burnout among primary care physicians is a preventable trend," added Dr. Klemes. "MDVIP's practice model enables doctors to focus on what matters most, from strengthening their relationship with patients and helping influence healthier lifestyle behaviors to taking time for their own self-care."

Read more of the MDVIP Physician Health Survey's findings at https://www.mdvip.com/doctorhealth.

About the MDVIP Physician Health Survey

These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted October 9-25, 2024, on behalf of MDVIP. For this survey, a sample of roughly 401 primary care physicians ages 35+ were interviewed online in English in the United States. This survey also has a sample of 172 primary care physicians who work as an owner, partner or associate in a private practice setting, and 229 primary care physicians who do not work in a private practice setting. For more information about Ipsos, please visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us .

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of over 1,300 physicians serving over 400,000 patients. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, giving them the time to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual, comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

