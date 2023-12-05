ME AND MY GOLF SELECT FULL SWING AS NEW OFFICIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

News provided by

Full Swing Golf

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

YouTube's largest golf instruction channel will be using the Full Swing KIT launch monitor created for Tiger Woods to help players around the world learn more from every swing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, announced an exciting partnership with one of golf's largest global instruction platforms, Me and My Golf. Long known for the most popular golf instruction YouTube Channel with nearly 1 million subscribers, Piers Ward and Andy Proudman. They will be working with Full Swing as both product consultants and content creators, utilizing the Full Swing KIT launch monitor on the range to create instructional content to help golfers around the world learn more from every swing and create content at Full Swing's Carlsbad, California Headquarters utilizing their Pro 2.0 Simulator and Virtual Green.

Continue Reading
YouTube’s largest golf instruction channel, Me and My Golf, will be using the Full Swing KIT launch monitor created for Tiger Woods to help players around the world learn more from every swing.
YouTube’s largest golf instruction channel, Me and My Golf, will be using the Full Swing KIT launch monitor created for Tiger Woods to help players around the world learn more from every swing.

When the duo take to the driving range and golf course, they will have the same launch monitor trusted by Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and many other top players & coaches around the globe who are looking for the most accurate radar-powered data paired with high-resolution swing video. Me and My Golf will be not only featuring the product on their channels, they will work with Full Swing to develop new features that are beneficial to both instructors and players including enhancing existing ways that KIT users can share their data & video.

 "We have been fortunate to have access to testing every launch monitor on the market and with the Full Swing KIT, we saw accuracy we could trust along with accessibility for more golfers from a usability and pricing standpoint," said Piers Ward, founder of Me and My Golf. "We have seen the difference in our months of testing KIT, it is something unlike we've seen before but players we work with are telling us that they feel more comfortable using the device on their own than ever before."

"We have been watching Me And My Golf's YouTube channel for quite some time waiting for the right moment to partner and could not be more excited for them to show players around the world that launch monitors can help golfers of all levels improve their game," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "Their ability to reach millions of golfers to help them improve remotely lines up perfectly with how we think the Full Swing KIT is going to change the way that people practice & play around the world."

Followers of Me and My Golf can expect to see plenty of new content enhanced by Full Swing's entire product line from KIT's data and video as well as new content being shot on the new Full Swing KIT Studio all-in-one indoor solution, along with Full Swing's Simulators and Virtual Green product. To learn more about how to get Full Swing's products featured in Me and My Golf's content head to FullSwingGolf.com.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.
Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

SOURCE Full Swing Golf

Also from this source

Full Swing Unveils Full Swing KIT Studio, All-In-One Solution for Virtual Golf Gameplay

Full Swing Unveils Full Swing KIT Studio, All-In-One Solution for Virtual Golf Gameplay

Full Swing, the global leader in simulation technology, proudly introduces —an innovative, affordable solution designed to transform any space into a ...
TROTTIE GOLF JOINS FULL SWING AS CONSULTANT AND CONTENT CREATOR

TROTTIE GOLF JOINS FULL SWING AS CONSULTANT AND CONTENT CREATOR

Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, announced an exciting partnership with one of golf's biggest personalities, Trottie Golf. Long...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.