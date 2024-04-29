MEADOWS BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE SCREENS ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE FILM IN NEW YORK CITY

Maddie Corman's one-woman show, produced by Oscar-winner Steven Soderberg, explores the fallout and healing from a partner's sex addiction

WICKENBURG, Ariz., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), the leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than 45 years, recently partnered with actress Maddie Corman to showcase her new film, Accidentally Brave. The special screening took place Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the Directors Guild of America in New York City, drawing a crowd of 375.

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare recently partnered with actress Maddie Corman to screen her new film, Accidentally Brave, at the Directors Guild of America in New York City, drawing a crowd of 375. Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions. For more information, visit MeadowsBH.com. (PRNewsfoto/Meadows Behavioral Healthcare)

The free screening brought together Broadway, Hollywood, behavioral health professionals, and the public. It was immediately followed by a Q&A with Corman, her husband Jason Alexander, and certified sex addiction therapists Jen Acker and Gary Katz, moderated by Meadows Senior Fellow Stefanie Carnes, PhD. The evening also included a VIP reception.

Accidentally Brave, directed by Kristin Hanggi and starring Corman, explores what happened when Corman's husband of two decades and the father of her three children was suddenly revealed to have a disturbing secret. With raw vulnerability and unexpected humor, Corman delivers a moving tale of perseverance and hope as the unthinkable tests her marriage, family, and values. Simultaneously a confession, a storytelling session, and an examination of what it means to navigate a world without certainty, the film goes beyond the salacious headlines to recount a story of growth and healing. While Corman admits what happened could have easily destroyed her, she reveals how, despite the odds, she and her husband have managed to stay together and rebuild their marriage.

"I truly meant for this piece to be something that heals and helps and provides some kind of service," Corman says. "It comes from a place of deep pain and unimaginable loneliness and a burning desire to shine a light on the secrets that keep us sick and tell the stories that are scary to tell and to remind one another of the grace that can sneak in when one's heart is cracked open."

The film is based on Corman's one-woman show of the same name, which she wrote and debuted off-Broadway in 2019 at Daryl Roth's DR2 Theater. The New York Times dubbed it "riveting" and "powerful," while BroadwayWorld called it, a "truly uplifting, completely absorbing experience."

An expert in the field of sex addiction, Dr. Stefanie Carnes echoes those sentiments. "Maddie is masterful at expressing the devastating impact of betrayal," she says. "With her use of side-splitting humor and gut-wrenching honesty, she takes viewers on a journey of trauma, resilience, perseverance, and hope. She is truly a gifted artist and will be an incredible inspiration to partners who are healing."

Accidentally Brave is currently seeking distribution. For more information about the screening, the film, and for sex addiction resources for individuals and their loved ones, visit gentlepathmeadows.com/accidentally-brave/.

For more information about Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, visit meadowsbh.com.

Contact: MeadowsBH.com/contact

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare