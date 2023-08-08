Meals on Wheels America and Celebrity Partners Issue Second Annual Social Media Challenge to #RespectYourElders

Red Table Talk Host Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris, Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Tony Award Winning Actress Laura Benanti, Comedian and Actor Sebastian Maniscalco and More Call on You to Thank Seniors in Your Life this August

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when 24% of seniors report feeling socially isolated and 43% say they feel lonely on a regular basis, Meals on Wheels America – the national leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation across the U.S. – has launched its second annual #RespectYourElders campaign, a call to value our senior neighbors who are being hit especially hard by the epidemic of loneliness and isolation.

For too long, America has allowed seniors to fall into the shadows, which can have dire health consequences, but we all have the power to help. That's why a team of celebrity supporters are sharing heartwarming videos that raise up the stories, smiles and charming personalities of meaningful elders in their lives, and calling on everyone to do the same.

Several have already answered the call to #RespectYourElders on social media:

Other famous participants who will be joining the campaign this month include Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, actresses Laura Benanti, Barrett Doss and Chaunté Wayans, actor Malik Yoba, Kim Murstein creator of @excusemygrandma and author Shelby Hoefling.

"When most people think of Meals on Wheels, they think food delivery, but that's really just the beginning of what these community-based organizations offer," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "Frequent meal delivery opens the door to a wide range of social connection opportunities, and as our volunteers know, seniors hold a treasure trove of wisdom, resilience and experiences from which we can all benefit. With our #RespectYourElders campaign, it's our hope that everyone spends more time with seniors in their own lives, embracing their wisdom and showering them with the care and attention they deserve."

The seniors Meals on Wheels programs serve are often isolated and experiencing loneliness. For many homebound seniors, a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only person they might see all day or all week long. You can help by supporting Meals on Wheels, spending time with seniors in your own life and posting about #RespectYourElders so others do the same. You can also visit https://respectyourelders.signforgood.com/, where you can create and display a custom thank you card for a senior or seniors who have made an impact on your life.

Head to https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/respect-your-elders to learn more about the #RespectYourElders campaign.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

