MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA AND PETSMART CHARITIES DISTRIBUTE 13 MILLIONTH PET MEAL

PETSMART CHARITIES AND MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA PRESERVE THE BOND BETWEEN HOMEBOUND SENIORS AND THEIR FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS

ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 percent of Meals on Wheels clients with pets say animals make them happier and less lonely. But looking after these four-legged friends isn't always easy for seniors facing mobility and financial constraints. In fact, over 1 in 5 clients with pets actually forgo meals themselves to feed their companion animals and about 30 percent are forced to skimp on other necessities, like medical care and utilities.

David, who lives alone, pictured with Rebel, his 7-year-old blue heeler. Watch David and Rebel's powerful story here: https://vimeo.com/951212914/c9d95d5fb8?share=copy.

To help these older adults provide for their floppy-eared hounds and whiskered felines, Meals on Wheels America has a partnership with PetSmart Charities ®, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, to help deliver kibble to the doorsteps of homebound seniors across the country. Just in time for Pet Appreciation Week (June 2-8, 2024), the two organizations reached a pawsome milestone: 13 million pet meals served.

"For so many older adults, their pets are a sole source of companionship," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "We know their people will often choose to feed their four-legged friends before themselves. And that's an impossible choice to make. We're thrilled to pass this incredible milestone with Meals on Wheels America. Together, we can ensure that people and their pets get the nutrition and care they need to thrive."

This momentous meal was enjoyed by Rebel, a 7-year-old Blue Heeler who lives with his owner, David, in Wyoming. Before connecting with his local Meals on Wheels program, David had resorted to paying only half his electric bill — just enough to keep the lights on — so he could afford food for his pup.

"I was barely making it," David said. Despite these challenges, Rebel plays an instrumental role in David's life. As a registered service animal, the dog helps David manage his anxiety and depression. He provides much-needed companionship, too. "I talk to him all day like a human because I got no family," David said. "He helps me more than people will ever know."

Countless other seniors feel less lonely and are more active because of their pets, which is why local Meals on Wheels programs support pets too.

"No one should have to choose between their own well-being and that of their loving, furry companions," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America.

In addition to nutrition assistance, many Meals on Wheels programs provide pet services such as veterinary care access, grooming, emergency boarding and dog walking.

Of course, the success of these unique initiatives hinges on the support of PetSmart Charities. Without their generous giving plus donations from countless local pet supply stores, veterinary clinics and other community-based businesses, pawrents like David would struggle to provide for their four-legged friends.

"Rebel the Wonder Dog — that's what I call him," David said of his pup. "I wonder how he's still here and how he takes care of me so much."

For more information on Meals on Wheels America, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org . For more information on PetSmart Charities and how grants are making an impact across North America, please visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 10 million pets connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.

