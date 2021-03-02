Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation Pass 1,500 Veterans Served Through Partnership

"The Home Depot Foundation has been a generous partner of ours in providing home safety solutions for homebound veterans to continue aging in their own homes with dignity and comfort," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "Through home modifications and repairs, we are able to give independence to those who have given so much for us. This has never been more important than now, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when seniors are spending even more time alone in their homes."

With more than 9 million veteran homeowners between the ages of 50-85, and another 920,000 veteran homeowners between the ages of 86-99, there is growing need for critical home repairs and modifications, which have proven, positive effects on health and quality of life. Through this partnership, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed more than $11 million and countless volunteer hours from Team Depot – The Home Depot's associate-led volunteer force – to work alongside community-based Meals on Wheels programs on a wide range of home repair projects, such as adding grab bars and repairing trip and fall hazards to cleaning up unsafe yard waste and constructing wheelchair ramps.

"We feel honored to work alongside Meals on Wheels America and reach this partnership milestone in support of senior U.S. military veterans," said Shannon Gerber, executive director, The Home Depot Foundation. "Restoring independence for our nation's heroes is at the center of The Home Depot Foundation's mission, and we're proud to help ensure our senior veterans can successfully and comfortably live at home through home modifications."

The Home Depot Foundation supports Meals on Wheels in nine communities, including backyard giving in their hometown of Atlanta, Ga., as well as locations supported through Meals on Wheels America in Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Meals on Wheels America is now entering its seventh year of the "Helping Homebound Heroes" program, with a continued goal to serve even more aging veterans across the country.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the oldest and largest national organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network exists in virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, research, education and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $350 million in veteran causes and improved more than 48,000 veteran homes and facilities in 4,500 cities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook + Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

