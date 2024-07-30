MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DOORDASH TO SUPPORT DELIVERY EFFORTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The two organizations team up to provide local Meals on Wheels programs with a cost-effective, convenient delivery alternative to ensure homebound older adults always receive the nutritious meals they need

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership organization supporting community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, today announces its multi-faceted national partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform, designed to support the delivery efforts of the Meals on Wheels network.

Volunteer drivers make up the bulk of the workforce for the more than 5,000 local Meals on Wheels programs operating across the country. However, with volunteering at its lowest level in three decades and most programs reporting significant challenges with recruiting and retaining volunteers, DoorDash's Project DASH has been a powerful solution to help break down barriers to food access and ensure local programs have a cost-effective, convenient delivery alternative when typical delivery methods aren't possible.

Through Project DASH, DoorDash powers deliveries on behalf of non-profits at a discounted rate, enabling the Meals on Wheels network to address gaps in volunteer coverage. Together, DoorDash and Meals on Wheels America have already powered free Project DASH pilots for more than 30 local programs to make 250-500 deliveries this year.

"DoorDash has been like a best friend that you can always call," said Amanda Fowler, Assistant Director, LaPorte County Meals on Wheels in Michigan City, Indiana. "When a volunteer has been unable to deliver due to illness, etc., they have been right there to help ensure that everyone gets fed. When we need to deliver extra meals for a holiday, DoorDash is right there to help. This partnership has allowed us to seamlessly and efficiently deliver meals and ensure food quality and safety."

In addition to stepping in when volunteers cannot make deliveries, Project DASH can be a solution to reduce Meals on Wheels waiting lists by expanding to new delivery routes without the need for permanent driver capacity. It can also reduce fleet maintenance expenses including insurance, gas, repairs, and more.

"We're honored to partner with Meals on Wheels America to serve seniors across the United States," said Daniel Riff, Head of DoorDash Drive - Government and Nonprofit. "Project DASH supports existing volunteer efforts by making deliveries more efficient, ensuring no one goes hungry when a volunteer driver can't make it, and reducing the number of seniors on waitlists. We're excited to be a small part of helping local Meals on Wheels programs better fulfill their mission of addressing senior hunger."

DoorDash has recently expanded its support by including Meals on Wheels America in its latest consumer-facing campaign celebrating more than 100 million meals delivered by Project DASH. Between now and August 25, 2024, DoorDash customers can use promo code PROJECTDASH at checkout on any order and DoorDash will donate $3 to three national charities including Meals on Wheels America.

For more information on Meals on Wheels America, please visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

For every purchase using promo code PROJECTDASH between 7/29/24 and 8/25/24, DoorDash will donate $1 each to United Way Worldwide, Feeding America*, and Meals on Wheels America, up to $400,000 total. Promo code is valid from 7/29/2024 – 8/25/2024, or until maximum donation is reached. Limit 3 codes per customer, no minimum purchase amount required. Not valid in IL. Not valid on orders placed at Sephora, At Home, Party City, Pet Food Express, and Chick-fil-A.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a trusted volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America