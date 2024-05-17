Meals on Wheels America Joined by Senator Bob Casey for Congressional Briefing Urging Improvements to Older Americans Act (OAA)

President and CEO Ellie Hollander Hosted Panel Discussion About OAA Reauthorization and Opportunities for This Crucial Legislation to Better Address the Pervasive Challenges of Senior Hunger and Isolation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America – the leadership organization supporting the around 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation – recognized Older Americans Month on Capitol Hill Wednesday, May 15 by hosting a congressional briefing, "Opportunities to Improve Senior Nutrition and Social Connection in the OAA Reauthorization: Perspectives from Community Providers."

Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander led a congressional briefing around recommendations for Older Americans Act reauthorization that would strengthen and improve senior nutrition and social connection services.

The organization's President and CEO Ellie Hollander moderated a panel discussion of local Meals on Wheels program leaders to discuss recommendations for the OAA reauthorization that would strengthen and improve senior nutrition and social connection services. Senator Bob Casey, Chair of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, also spoke at the briefing, sharing the importance of Meals on Wheels programs and emphasizing the need for greater funding and flexibility for the OAA. The following, who are leaders from local Meals on Wheels programs and members of the Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors, joined Hollander for the panel:

Patti Lyons : President of Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah, GA and Chair of the Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors

: President of Senior Citizens, Inc. in and Chair of the Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors LuAnn Oatman : President and CEO of Berks Encore in Reading, PA and Vice Chair of the Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors

: President and CEO of Berks Encore in and Vice Chair of the Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors Sandra Noe : CEO of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, IN and Meals on Wheels America Board of Directors Member

Approaching its 60-year anniversary, the OAA continues to successfully deliver on its original intent to address hunger, promote socialization and improve health and well-being, and has shown great resiliency and adaptability through challenging times, including a global pandemic. As its reauthorization approaches, Meals on Wheels America recommends the following to further enhance the support and services provided to older adults:

Increasing authorized funding levels across all OAA programs, with an emphasis on closing the existing needs gap for nutrition services as more than 12 million older Americans are currently facing hunger, and one in three local Meals on Wheels programs has a waitlist with seniors waiting on average three months for meals due to rising costs and lack of funding Unifying the Congregate and Home-Delivered Nutrition Services under a single Title III-C Nutrition Program and funding stream, which would improve efficiency and enable local providers to more easily tailor services to seniors' needs Prioritizing community-based organizations for nutrition services contracts and grants, as local providers deliver a holistic service that starts with a meal and opens the door to so much more, leading to better health outcomes for seniors

In her opening remarks, Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander said, "Fundamentally, our recommendations are about serving more seniors and serving them better. Critical elements to reaching this goal include sufficient funding to meet growing need, functional flexibilities to enable local providers to be more responsive and meet seniors where they are, and a focus on community-based organizations that are trusted, know their communities best and are vested in their success."

Senator Casey further highlighted the value of Meals on Wheels programs and the need for greater congressional support. "Over and over again, we hear about the direct impact that you have on the lives of so many individual Americans. You become, in essence, the only person that some individuals will see in the course of a week or month, and the value of that is, in a word, incalculable." Speaking to the temporary support provided during the pandemic, he said, "It shouldn't take a once in a century public health crisis to urge us to do the right thing when it comes to funding and flexibility."

During the Q&A portion, panelists shared stories that painted a vivid picture of the difference Meals on Wheels makes to seniors in need and discussed the challenges their local programs are currently facing without increased resources. "Every penny more it costs to make a meal is fewer meals that we can provide. There's higher demand and it's costing more. I know very few programs across the country that haven't been affected. Please don't make us take somebody off this program, because we know what it means for them," shared Meals on Wheels America Board Chair Patti Lyons.

Read more about Meals on Wheels America's OAA reauthorization priorities and recommendations. To learn more about how Meals on Wheels opens the door to addressing nutrition, social connection, safety and so much more, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

