Means Industries Launches All-New Website, with Spotlight on Electrification Technologies

SAGINAW, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Means Industries, an Amsted Automotive company, launches an all-new website (meansindustries.com) driven by its leadership in the next phase of propulsion technology for electrified vehicles across automotive manufacturing and the transportation industry.

"The new website showcases how Means is accelerating first-to-market breakthroughs intended to push electrified propulsion systems into new, category-defining territories," said Jeremy Holt, President of Amsted Automotive.

Examples of these technologies include:

A Power Shift EV shifting system for performance vehicles that sets the benchmark for faster response times and better road feel.

for performance vehicles that sets the benchmark for faster response times and better road feel. Combining MEANS Selectable One-Way Clutch and Dynamic Controllable Clutch technologies to deliver new building blocks for modern multi-speed shifting systems .

. Development of a novel way to disconnect the eMachine from the wheel in Electric Drive Units. The e-axle and drivetrain disconnects give electric 4WD and AWD vehicles enhanced efficiency and greater on-demand performance.

About Means Industries

Electro-Dynamic Driveline Disconnects, Mechatronic Clutches, Electric-Motor Housings with Thermal-Management and Integrated Electric Park-Lock Systems: These are the type of leading-edge technologies that you can expect when you partner with Means Industries. After nearly 100 years in the Auto-Industry, the passion of the Means team to design and manufacture products that improve efficiency and performance is unmatched. The company's torque transfer solutions and advanced metal-forming capabilities are utilized in hundreds of current production vehicle transmissions manufactured by nearly all of the largest automotive companies in the world. Company headquarters are in Saginaw, Michigan.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021, bringing together Means Industries and Burgess Norton, to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 16 facilities in North America, Asia and Europe to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. This group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

