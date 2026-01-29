Mears Machine launches strategic collaboration with SECO Tools to develop state-of-the-art cutting tool solution and methodology for Industrial and Aerospace Impellers

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mears Machine Corporation (Indianapolis, IN) is delighted to announce that it has contracted SECO Tools to develop a 'state-of-the-art cutting tool solution and methodology for Industrial and Aerospace Impellers.'

CEO James Lloyd commented "At Mears Machine we have a proud history of making quality aerospace impellers, but we recognize that to be competitive today and in the future, we required new 'platform agnostic solutions. The collaboration with SECO has already started with initial machining operations on both steel and titanium impellers underway and I am very excited with the initial results. Combined with our ability to produce additive impellers in both Inco 718 and Haynes 282, we feel that we are in a great position to serve critical Aerospace, Defense and Industrial markets."

About Mears Machine Corporation:

Founded in 1966, Mears Machine Corporation is based west of Indianapolis, Indiana in Avon and has over 250 pieces of manufacturing equipment including >100 CNC mills/lathes, 100 employees and 4 state-of-the-art Velo3D Sapphire XC large platform Laser Powder Bed Printers. Current turnover is approaching $50m.

The company manufactures components for Gas Turbines, Defense, Missile Defense, Rocket Launch, Orbital vehicles and Advanced Propulsion Solutions. Manufacturing capabilities enable production of components from 1mm/0.040" to turn components up to 80"/2m in diameter and 120"/3m long and mill components up to 5m/200" in length and include critical rotating components, casings and structures, precision components, large additive hardware and complex fabrications. As a result of newly generated IP, the company is able to produce powder based additive hardware that can exceed the dimensions of the build chamber within which it is printed.

