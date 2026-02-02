Mears Machine Secures 10-Year Long-Term Agreement with Major U.S. Defense OEM for Existing and Next-Generation Airframe Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mears Machine Corporation (Indianapolis, IN) today announced that it has been awarded a long-term supply agreement with a major U.S. defense OEM to manufacture critical hardware supporting existing products and a new airframe platform.

The 10-year agreement establishes Mears Machine as a strategic production supplier and is expected to generate approximately $100 million in revenue during the first three years, with continued production and sustainment opportunities beyond.

The award expands Mears Machine's business across precision machining and advanced manufacturing and reflects the company's proven capability in delivering flight-critical, high-reliability components for aerospace and defense applications.

"This agreement reinforces the confidence our customers place in Mears Machine as a trusted, long-term manufacturing partner," said James Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer. "Securing a position on a new airframe platform expands our program portfolio, strengthens backlog visibility, and enables continued investment in our workforce, capacity and differentiated capabilities across both conventional and additive manufacturing technologies. We are committed to delivering sustained value to our customers through operational excellence over the next decade."

To support program execution and planned growth, Mears Machine is expanding hiring across manufacturing and operations functions.

About Mears Machine Corporation:

Founded in 1966, Mears Machine Corporation is based west of Indianapolis, Indiana in Avon and has over 250 pieces of manufacturing equipment including >100 CNC mills/lathes, 100 employees and 4 state-of-the-art Velo3D Sapphire XC large platform Laser Powder Bed Printers. Current turnover is approaching $50m.

The company manufactures components for Gas Turbines, Defense, Missile Defense, Rocket Launch, Orbital vehicles and Advanced Propulsion Solutions. Manufacturing capabilities enable production of components from 1mm/0.040" to turn components up to 80"/2m in diameter and 120"/3m long and mill components up to 5m/200" in length and include critical rotating components, casings and structures, precision components, large additive hardware and complex fabrications. As a result of newly generated IP, the company is able to produce powder based additive hardware that can exceed the dimensions of the build chamber within which it is printed.

