Meat, Poultry and Seafood Remains Leading Food Market for Converted Flexible Packaging

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study Converted Flexible Packaging, "Meat, poultry, and seafood was the largest food market for converted flexible packaging in 2018, accounted for 15% of demand. Among other major markets are baked goods, snack food, produce, candy and confections, pet food, dairy products, frozen food, beverages, and grain mill products."

Demand for converted flexible packaging in food applications is projected to increase 3.3% annually to $17 billion in 2023. Meat, poultry, and seafood will remain the leading market, supported by ongoing consumer demand for case-ready fresh meat, preseasoned meats, and individually wrapped portions.

More information about the study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/converted-flexible-packaging-3731.htm

Pouches and bags used in the meat, poultry, and seafood markets are typically high-barrier products that help extend the shelf life of these products, which tend to be highly perishable. Additionally, a wide range of value-added features is used in this market to add convenience or marketability. Value-added products for flexible packaging used in this market include:

easy-peel films

cook-in bags and films

improved leak and puncture resistance

odor control and freshness extending components

films that allow for high-quality printing

resealable bags and pouches (though the use of zippers as well as peel and reseal films)

Demand for converted flexible packaging in all markets is forecast to increase 2.9% annually to $22.8 billion in 2023. The ongoing conversion from rigid to flexible formats and consumer interest in products packaged for single servings or uses will continue to drive gains.

