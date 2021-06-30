Medallia Taps Oracle as a Preferred Cloud Infrastructure Provider to Power Medallia Experience Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Medallia, Inc., a global leader in customer and employee experience, has selected Oracle as a preferred cloud infrastructure provider to power its Medallia Experience Cloud SaaS platform, as part of its multi-cloud strategy.

Medallia is a pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware.

By moving the Medallia Experience Cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Medallia will be able to achieve significant performance improvements, decrease costs compared to other cloud providers, and expand globally. Medallia works with more than a thousand organizations and processes more than a billion comments from customers' employees. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and harness insights to drive revenue impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

"We are very excited to select Oracle as a preferred cloud infrastructure partner. From both a business and technology perspective, our newest partnership with Oracle is an important one to us. With this transition, we're expecting to see higher performance at a lower price point and expand our customer base through Oracle's global data center footprint," said Steve Vierra, senior vice president, Channels, Alliances, and Global Partnerships, Medallia.

"Medallia's leadership in experience management and engagement is impressive and so is the company's vision for expanding globally," said Dave Profozich, senior vice president, ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "We're excited to help them optimize for growth with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

Oracle and Medallia will jointly market and sell solutions in an alliance that will accelerate Medallia's global expansion and provide manageability and security at scale. Prior to embracing a preferred cloud infrastructure partner, Medallia was facing many challenges, including increasing data center costs, additional data residency requirements for international expansion, and a need for standard platforms for new services deployment. Medallia chose OCI to address all those challenges, for its support of container services, platform operational availability, and ease of use.

Medallia is a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) and will expand its go-to-market reach with Oracle. Medallia solutions are available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, where customers can search for available applications and services to find the best business solutions for their organization.

This partnership is an extension of Medallia's collaboration with Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) announced last year to help brands reinvent customer service engagement via integration with Oracle Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions with a brand.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Medallia Experience Cloud on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company's award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

