Medaptus Launches Command, a 24/7 Operational Command Center for Hospital Medicine

New platform unifies intake, assignment, distribution, reconciliation, and analytics into a single, coordinated system for 24/7 hospital medicine operations

BOSTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus today announced the launch of Medaptus Command, the hospital medicine operations platform designed to coordinate the core workflows that drive modern hospital medicine programs.

Hospital medicine teams operate in a continuous, 24/7 environment, managing admissions, provider assignments, patient flow, and performance across multiple teams and facilities. Yet these workflows are often managed across disconnected systems, spreadsheets, and manual processes, making it difficult to maintain real-time visibility and operate efficiently.

Medaptus Command brings these workflows together into a single, coordinated platform that acts as a command center for hospital medicine operations. Built to integrate with existing EHR environments, Command serves as an operational layer that connects and synchronizes key workflows in real time.

The platform includes five core capabilities:

Intake: Structured, trackable admission workflows with real-time visibility into incoming patients

Assign: Dynamic patient assignment and workload balancing across providers

Distribution: Clear visibility into patient ownership, priorities, and team coverage

Reconciliation: Tracking of documentation, charges, and patient status to ensure every patient is accounted for

Analytics: Real-time operational insights, including census trends, provider workload, and patient flow

These capabilities enable hospital medicine teams to move from manual coordination to a more efficient, continuously managed operational model.

"Hospital medicine has outgrown the tools used to run it," said Malachi Charbonneau, Chief Executive Officer of Medaptus. "Command brings intake, assignment, distribution, reconciliation, and analytics into sync, giving leaders real-time visibility and the efficiency to run their operations more effectively."

Medaptus Command builds on the company's established solutions for assignment, census visibility, and hospital medicine analytics, extending them into a unified platform designed for modern hospital operations.

To learn more, visit medaptus.com or register for the upcoming launch webinar here.

About Medaptus

Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software is trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years.

Learn more at www.medaptus.com.

Media Contact:

Vicky Abihsira

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SOURCE Medaptus