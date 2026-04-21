Midland Health Selects Medaptus Assign to Automate and Optimize Hospitalist Patient Assignment

Midland Health chooses Medaptus Assign to improve care quality and physician satisfaction with smarter hospitalist assignments.

MIDLAND, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus today announced that Midland Health, a not-for-profit hospital in Midland County, Texas, has selected Medaptus' Assign solution to automate its patient assignment process for their hospitalist program.

Medaptus

Previously, Midland Health relied on a manual, spreadsheet-based process to assign an average of 130 patient census every day. Each morning, patient names were pulled from Cerner, entered into Excel, and manually redistributed to balance workload percentages across hospitalists – while also determining who should receive step-down or ICU patients and preventing mid-levels from being assigned PCU or ICU cases.

The resulting spreadsheet was then shared broadly across case management and clinical teams and required continuous round-robin updates throughout the day. Then, the attending physician would be updated manually back into Cerner.

Medaptus Assign completely automates this process, applies Midland's complex assignment rules consistently, and provides real-time visibility into daily assignments, while integrating with their EHR to automatically update information.

The Medaptus Assign solution supports Midland Health's current census of approximately 130 in-house patients and manages assignments across 22 hospitalists, including eight high-volume providers. The integration with AMiON physician scheduling enables assignments to reflect current provider availability, team load, and patient distribution, thereby promoting equity, transparency, and operational efficiency.

"Before Assign, our hospitalists were relying on manual Excel updates that quickly became outdated and pulled valuable time away from patient care," said Stephen Bowerman, President and CEO, Midland Health. "With Assign, we've streamlined the process, reduced administrative burden, and enabled our providers to focus on what matters most—caring for patients."

"We're thrilled that Midland Health has chosen Medaptus Assign to transform its patient assignment workflow," said Malachi Charbonneau, CEO, Medaptus. "By automating the process, integrating with AMiON scheduling, and enabling real-time team-balancing, Assign helps Midland's hospitalist leadership reclaim hours each morning and allow providers to focus on patient care rather than administrative overhead."

About Midland Health

Midland Health is a comprehensive health system serving West Texas and the Permian Basin, committed to delivering quality patient care, innovative programs and community-focused services. With a diverse team of physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, and support staff, Midland Health strives to provide compassionate, high-value care.

About Medaptus

Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software has been trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years. Learn more at www.medaptus.com. Learn more at www.medaptus.com.

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SOURCE Medaptus