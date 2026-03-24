Rush University System for Health Selects Medaptus Charge Infusion to Automate Outpatient Infusion and Injection Coding

RALEIGH, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medaptus, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Rush University System for Health has selected Medaptus' Charge Infusion solution to automate coding and billing for outpatient infusion and injection services across hospital departments, including the Emergency Room, Observation, and other care settings, at their four facilities: Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center, and Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Rush chose Charge Infusion to replace manual coding processes with a fully automated solution that integrates directly with their Epic electronic health record (EHR). With Charge Infusion, more than 90% of infusion encounters will be billed without coder intervention, freeing up staff capacity and eliminating opportunities for missed charges.

Driving Efficiency and Revenue at Scale

Based on more than 100,000 annual outpatient infusion encounters, Rush anticipates:

$707,400 in coding and clinical labor savings





$5.9 million in additional revenue capture





90% efficiency improvement, with coders reviewing only exceptions





100% compliance with documentation-based billing rules

By removing nurses from infusion coding workflows and accelerating cash flow through reduced charge lag, Rush will both improve accuracy and create more time for clinicians to focus on patient care.

Solving Gaps that EHRs Couldn't

While Rush uses Epic as its electronic health record, Epic's built-in infusion charge logic could not fully address the complexity of infusion and injection billing in an automated way, leaving the work to be done by coders. The complex nature of outpatient infusion and injection coding meant that revenue was being left behind. By contrast, Medaptus Charge Infusion:

Automatically applies full infusion billing logic (hierarchy, overlaps, IV push vs. IV infusion) with no manual input required

Delivers 100% compliance with documentation-based billing, eliminating revenue leakage

Transforming Complex Infusion Billing

Manual infusion billing often results in revenue leakage due to complicated coding rules and missed encounters. Medaptus' Charge Infusion applies advanced logic to ensure every infusion is coded accurately and compliantly. The result is a scalable, exception-based process that automates coding in these high-value reimbursement areas to ensure no revenue is missed.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rush to solve one of the most challenging areas that revenue cycle teams have," said Malachi Charbonneau, Chief Executive Officer of Medaptus. "Charge Infusion was designed to eliminate one of the most complex areas of hospital billing. Partnering with Rush to drive automation, improve compliance, and unlock millions in additional revenue reinforces our mission to help health systems achieve financial and operational excellence."

"At Rush, we are constantly evaluating ways to support our clinical staff and improve billing accuracy," said Eriko Leland, Director of Revenue Integrity at Rush University System for Health. "Our goal with the Medaptus Charge Infusion project is to explore how automation can streamline complex processes and allow our nurses to remain focused on high-quality patient care."

About Rush University System for Health

Rush University System for Health brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, Rush is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships and in empowering a new generation of health care providers.

Rush is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc. and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.

About Medaptus

Medaptus' intelligent, EHR-integrated solutions help hospitals and healthcare organizations increase revenue, improve efficiency, and focus on patient care by automating and streamlining inefficient, time-consuming charge capture, revenue management, reconciliation, and patient assignment processes. Our award-winning software is trusted by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of physicians across the United States for 20+ years.

Learn more at www.medaptus.com.

Media Contact:

Vicky Abihsira

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SOURCE Medaptus