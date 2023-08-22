Medcrypt and NetRise Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Medical Device Security with Full Software Bill of Material Creation and Management

The collaboration will empower medical device makers to proactively address potential security risks and ensure the safety and integrity of their medical devices

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced its partnership with NetRise, the company providing granular visibility into the world's XIoT security problem, to address critical cybersecurity challenges in the healthcare industry. This partnership will provide MDMs with a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) lifecycle management solution that will empower device makers to proactively identify and address potential security risks and ensure the safety and integrity of their medical devices.

In 2021, the White House released an executive order on the growing need for improved cybersecurity, which included the use of (SBOMs "as a formal record containing the details and supply chain relationships of various components used in building software" for each product. The two primary use cases of SBOMs are to identify vulnerabilities from component information within the SBOM and to monitor license usage, especially of open-source software. The value SBOMs provide is two-fold: Supporting R&D teams in the premarket phase as well as supporting postmarket management and vigilance, thus informing cybersecurity activities across teams, including research and development, product quality, and legal teams. For medical device manufacturers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is mandating that all software-based medical devices must create and maintain an SBOM, and will start refusing submissions that fail to include this information on October 1, 2023.

The collaboration between Medcrypt and NetRise aims to revolutionize medical device security by combining Medcrypt's expertise in vulnerability identification and management with NetRise's unparalleled capabilities in generating SBOMs for embedded devices and firmware. This partnership provides medical device manufacturers with a comprehensive solution to safeguard their devices against potential cyber risks throughout their entire lifecycle.

"As with everything in tech, the vulnerability management space is constantly evolving. We chose to partner with NetRise because our technologies have a clear synergy. This partnership allows us to build a medical device-specific workflow that aligns seamlessly with the requirements of key stakeholders in the healthcare industry," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of Medcrypt. "With NetRise's offerings integrated into our vulnerability management solution, Helm, we can support a broader range of use cases, ensuring our customers have the most robust and compliant cybersecurity measures in place."

Medcrypt will integrate NetRise's SBOM generation capabilities into Helm, extending the support for SBOMs throughout the entire lifecycle of medical devices. NetRise will offer medical device manufacturers the ability to generate, ingest, enrich, manage, and monitor SBOMs, providing critical visibility into the underlying vulnerabilities of their embedded devices and firmware.

"This collaboration brings together NetRise's industry-leading SBOM generation capabilities with Medcrypt's extensive experience in the medical device manufacturing space," said Thomas Pace, CEO of NetRise. "This combination offers the best SBOM lifecycle management solution in the industry, empowering manufacturers to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities effectively."

About NetRise

Based in Austin, Texas, NetRise was built by defensive cyber experts bred across the private sector, intelligence community, and U.S. federal government to solve the firmware security problem. The company is currently partnering with companies across manufacturing, automotive, medical devices, industrial control systems, satellites, and many more. https://www.netrise.io/

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies.

Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech. To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

