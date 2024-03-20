Medcrypt is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview

Medcrypt is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, Inc. , the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced its participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview . Medcrypt was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"AI is one of the defining technologies of our time and has the potential to drive meaningful, step-change progress in cybersecurity," said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. "Security is a team sport, and we are pleased to work alongside our Copilot for Security partner ecosystem to deliver customers solutions that enhance cyber defenses and make the promise of AI real."

Medcrypt is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

"We're excited to announce our participation in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Private Preview. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in healthcare cybersecurity, where cutting-edge technologies are converging to improve the security posture of the entire industry," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of Medcrypt. "Through the Microsoft Copilot, we're advancing our mission to safeguard medical devices and protect the integrity of healthcare infrastructure. Together, we're forging a new standard to ensure patient safety and confidentiality remain the priority in an increasingly interconnected world."

Copilot for Security is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies. Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech.

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

