Medcrypt Welcomes Taylor Lehmann to Board of Directors

News provided by

MedCrypt

05 Dec, 2023, 12:21 ET

Taylor's leadership roles and impactful contributions to the industry underscore Medcrypt's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in healthcare

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced the addition of Taylor Lehmann to its board of directors. Taylor brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare cybersecurity, holding various roles at Google and Athena Health and a board member seat for the Health-ISAC. In this capacity, Taylor will play a pivotal role in supporting Medcrypt's governance efforts, overseeing and guiding strategic initiatives, and championing investor interests.

As a director in Google Cloud's Office of the  Chief Information Security Officer (OCISO), Taylor plays an instrumental role in shaping global health security strategy and engineering. Taylor also fostered health and life sciences intelligence partnerships and has held Google's Enterprise Health Security Officer role since March 2023. He also served on the Board of Directors at Health-ISAC from November 2019 to November 2020, during which he partnered with Microsoft to secure Windows 7 Extended Support for the global health community during the pandemic. As the Vice President and CISO at athenahealth from July 2019 to September 2020, Taylor focused on cyber threat intelligence, information security engineering, healthcare information technology, cloud security, engineering, business resilience, leadership, and incident response on a global scale. Before that, Taylor was the CISO at Tufts Medicine from June 2017 to July 2019.

"Those of us working in healthcare know our priority is making sure patients can get the care they need, when they need it, without delay or complication. For years, the industry has underestimated the importance of the connected equipment used to treat illness and sustain life and how it is vulnerable to security threats," said Taylor Lehmann, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud. "Medcrypt's mission to help medical device manufacturers build safe and secure digital health equipment aligns directly with what I and others working in this space are here to do – build a safe, secure, and resilient healthcare ecosystem for everyone. I am fortunate to join Medcrypt's board and bring my perspectives and experience to be shared with the people at Medcrypt who understand these security problems and are well-positioned to help solve them."

Taylor's industry expertise and history will bring practical insights to support Medcrypt in addressing the critical issue of cybersecurity in medical device technology.

"Taylor Lehmann's appointment signifies a strategic move for Medcrypt, bringing on board an industry veteran with a passion for addressing cybersecurity challenges in healthcare. Taylor's real-life at-scale experience and commitment to changing the healthcare technology ecosystem align seamlessly with Medcrypt's mission," said Mike Kijewski, CEO of Medcrypt. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our board of directors, confident that his expertise will propel Medcrypt to new heights in safeguarding medical devices and advancing cybersecurity solutions for the benefit of patients worldwide."

For more information on Medcrypt's services and the latest developments in medical device cybersecurity, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies. Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech.

To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

Press Contact:

Jenny Bourne
2087618447

SOURCE MedCrypt

Also from this source

Medcrypt Appoints Naomi Schwartz as Vice President of Services, Emphasizing FDA Readiness Services for Medical Device Manufacturers

Medcrypt Appoints Naomi Schwartz as Vice President of Services, Emphasizing FDA Readiness Services for Medical Device Manufacturers

Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced the promotion of Naomi...

Medcrypt and NetRise Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Medical Device Security with Full Software Bill of Material Creation and Management

Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced its partnership with NetRise,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.