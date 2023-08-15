Medcrypt and Tidelift Partner to Empower Medical Device Manufacturers with Open Source Software Data and Software Bill of Materials Analysis

The partnership aims to enhance medical device security with advanced open-source software data and unmatched scalability

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcrypt, Inc., the proactive cybersecurity solution provider for medical device manufacturers (MDMs), today announced its partnership with Tidelift, a provider of solutions for improving the security and resilience of the open-source software powering modern applications. This partnership will strengthen medical device security by leveraging data to offer advanced security solutions to customers, ensuring devices stay safe throughout their entire lifecycle.

For MDMs, the upcoming U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) deadline of October 1 is a critical milestone, mandating the adoption of software bill of materials (SBOM) analysis for all regulated devices, according to Section 524B(b)(3) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. To address this challenge, Medcrypt and Tidelift are collaborating to offer MDMs a robust vulnerability management solution that meets stakeholder needs and enables enhanced post-market vigilance. The partnership provides access to share granular data verified by Tidelift's partner network of independent maintainers, which will ultimately make device makers better equipped to triage vulnerabilities.

By leveraging Tidelift's data, Medcrypt advances its Helm solution; this partnership expands the data provided to customers, making a significant impact on post-market vigilance.

"We understand the urgency facing medical device manufacturers in meeting the FDA deadline," said Om Mahida, VP of Product at Medcrypt. "Together with Tidelift, we're excited to present an enhanced vulnerability management solution that enables MDMs to proactively manage vulnerabilities."

This collaboration arms MDMs with a powerful security framework capable of withstanding ever-evolving threats. By co-creating a set of evidence for upstream open source package secure development practices and continuously updating these certifications, the joint solution empowers manufacturers to not only meet the regulatory deadline but maintain a dynamic vulnerability program that safeguards medical devices in an evolving threat landscape.

Donald Fischer, co-founder, and CEO of Tidelift, shared the significance of the partnership, saying, "At Tidelift, we're committed to providing the highest-quality data and tools to our customers. Partnering with Medcrypt allows us to expand our reach and impact in the healthcare industry, enhancing medical device security and raising the bar for cybersecurity standards."

Join Medcrypt and Tidelift for a webinar on August 22, 2023, where they will dive into how this collaboration enhances security through SBOM and vulnerability management.

About Tidelift

Tidelift, a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor, helps organizations effectively manage the open source behind modern applications. Through the Tidelift Subscription, the company delivers the tools, data, and strategies powering an inclusive and organization-wide approach to improving the health and security of the open-source software supply chain. Tidelift enables organizations to move fast and stay safe when building applications with open source, so they can create more incredible software, even faster. https://tidelift.com/

About MedCrypt

Medcrypt is helping healthcare technology companies ensure medical devices are secure by design. We provide cybersecurity products and strategic management consulting to expedite the go-to-market process of medical device manufacturers' new life-saving connected technologies.

Founded in 2016 by a team of healthcare cybersecurity experts, Medcrypt is uniquely positioned to be the security catalyst for medical device manufacturers to design secure, FDA-approved technologies. We continue to work with those paving the way toward safe and reliable medtech. To date, Medcrypt has raised more than $36 million in funding with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovations, Intuitive Ventures, and Dexcom Ventures. For more information, please visit www.Medcrypt.com.

