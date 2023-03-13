Medi-Cal Members Encouraged to Update Eligibility Information to Avoid Coverage Disruption

Health Net Highlights Policy Change as California Resumes Medi-Cal Redetermination April 1, 2023.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net, one of the state's longest serving and most experienced Medi-Cal partners, is urging all Medi-Cal members to review and update their household information to ensure they maintain their current health coverage.

During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE), the federal government paused Medicaid eligibility verifications – a process known as redetermination. An estimated 13 million Medi-Cal members stayed enrolled during this time without taking any action to re-certify their eligibility. Now, the state of California is resuming this requirement, beginning April 1, 2023.

Health Net recently launched a new campaign that aims to make Medi-Cal beneficiaries aware of the end of the continuous enrollment requirement and provide them with resources to retain coverage. The campaign leverages print and digital media — such as mail, interactive voice response calls, text messages, social media, digital advertisements and posters.

Health Net strongly encourages all Medi-Cal members to take the steps below, which may help them keep their Medi-Cal coverage:

Update all contact information, including address, phone number and email. Some Medi-Cal members will receive a letter from their county requesting this update. Each county needs this information so they can reach residents with important updates about keeping their Medi-Cal coverage.





Report changes in household to the county office. This includes if someone becomes pregnant, moves in or out of your home, experiences a change in income, or any other life events that may affect Medi-Cal eligibility. Members can report changes by:

Calling their county office



Logging into their account at BenefitsCal.com



Mailing a letter to their county office



Visiting their county office in person

Answer all requests for information from the county office. This will help the county ensure that people who still qualify for Medi-Cal will retain their coverage without disruption.

Members can visit BenefitsCal.com to learn more, update their information or enroll in Health Net Medi-Cal.

About Health Net:

At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, we're dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, 90,000 network providers serve 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size and people who qualify for Medi-Cal or Medicare — Coverage for Every Stage of Life™. Health Net also offers access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 25 company that offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation. For more information, visit www.HealthNet.com.

