MEDIA ADVISORY - Updated Restoration Numbers for FirstEnergy Customers

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

28 Aug, 2023, 11:57 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities have restored power to more than 97% of the 466,000 customers impacted by power outages in Ohio and Pennsylvania following last week's storms.

As of this morning, approximately 12,000 customers remain without service, particularly in the hardest hit areas in eastern Cuyahoga County, western Lake County, central Geauga County and central Portage County in Ohio. FirstEnergy employees, contractors and outside resources will continue working around the clock until power has been restored for all customers.

At this stage in the restoration effort, utility crews are addressing many localized issues and restoring service to individual customers. This will require workers to travel to hundreds of individual locations to restore power to single homes or businesses. This is the most time-consuming, labor intensive and complex part of service restoration.

Estimated restoration times have been updated for each electric company as follows:

  • The Illuminating Company: Approximately 10,500 remain without power. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers as follows:
    • 11 p.m. today – Cleveland, Brooklyn and Strongsville areas
    • 11 p.m. tomorrowMiddlefield area
    • 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 30Mayfield, Solon, Concord, Bainbridge areas
    • All other area outages are assigned individual estimated restoration times as the outage orders are assigned to crews.
  • Ohio Edison: Approximately 1,800 remain without power. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers as follows:
    • 1 p.m. today – Columbiana area in Mahoning Valley
    • 11 p.m. today – Kent, Portage County area
    • All other area outages are assigned individual estimated restoration times as the outage orders are assigned to crews.

For updated information on power outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages. Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com.

Images and video of storm restoration activities are available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

